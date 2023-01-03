Intel Launches Mainstream 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake Desktop And N-Series CPUs At CES 2023





Meet The Rest Of Intel's 13th Gen Core Series Desktop Processor Family

Intel's 65-watt 13th-Gen Core desktop CPU lineup.



What does that mean, in practice? Well, it means those CPUs miss out on the benefits of the Raptor Lake silicon , those primarily being a bump from 1.25MB to 2MB of L2 cache per P-core, as well as doubled L2 cache (from 2MB to 4MB) on each 4-core cluster of E-cores. They also are limited to just eight E-cores in total, as Alder Lake never had more than that.





Intel's 35W 13th-Gen Core desktop CPU line-up.



Whereas only two of the previous models went the hybrid route, all of the 13th-Gen T-series processors have both P-cores and E-cores save for the one 4C/8T Core i3 CPU. Just like the 65W chips, the Core i7 and Core i9 models are built on new Raptor Lake silicon with increased cache capacity, while the rest of the CPUs are using the original Alder Lake design.







As usual, the base frequencies on these chips are pretty darn modest, with E-core base clocks on the Core i9-13900T dipping as low as 800 MHz. When's the last time you saw a mainstream desktop CPU ship with a clock spec under 1 GHz? That's the reality of trying to fit 24 CPU cores into a 35W power budget, of course.



