GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sneaks An Early Benchmark Victory Versus AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT





There are twenty-one results available on the application's Compute benchmark: seven each with all three available APIs: Vulkan, OpenCL, and NVIDIA's own CUDA. Unsurprisingly, the CUDA scores are the highest, although OpenCL isn't far behind. Vulkan lags considerably, but that's usually the case on GeForce hardware for whatever reason. These compute results don't translate to gaming performance whatsoever, so don't fret over it too much.





Results gathered from the Geekbench 5 browser.



However, comparisons against the red team are also pretty interesting. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti comes out ahead of the last-generation Radeon RX 6950 XT , and it probably draws a whole lot less power while doing it, too. It also beats the Radeon RX 7900 XT and comes within striking distance of the top-end XTX model; we suspect the new AMD cards are awaiting driver optimizations, as they're punching well below their weight here.





From our review of the Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs. Compute is not graphics.

