CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sneaks An Early Benchmark Victory Versus AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT

by Zak KillianFriday, December 16, 2022, 01:35 PM EDT
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Hero
We were impressed with the gaming prowess of AMD's Navi 31 GPU used in the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX, but a bit less so with their productivity performance. As if to drive home the point, a few leaked Geekbench results have popped up for the forthcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti—the card formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB.

There are twenty-one results available on the application's Compute benchmark: seven each with all three available APIs: Vulkan, OpenCL, and NVIDIA's own CUDA. Unsurprisingly, the CUDA scores are the highest, although OpenCL isn't far behind. Vulkan lags considerably, but that's usually the case on GeForce hardware for whatever reason. These compute results don't translate to gaming performance whatsoever, so don't fret over it too much.

gb5compute
Results gathered from the Geekbench 5 browser.

Of course, the point of posting about these pre-release GPUs isn't to compare compute APIs. Pitting these leaked results against a selection of other graphics hardware, we notice a few curious details. For one, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is quite far behind the GeForce RTX 4080—making it even clearer that NVIDIA's decision to "unlaunch" that card was wise.

However, comparisons against the red team are also pretty interesting. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti comes out ahead of the last-generation Radeon RX 6950 XT, and it probably draws a whole lot less power while doing it, too. It also beats the Radeon RX 7900 XT and comes within striking distance of the top-end XTX model; we suspect the new AMD cards are awaiting driver optimizations, as they're punching well below their weight here.

forza2 radeon rx 7900 series performance
From our review of the Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs. Compute is not graphics.

We've already said it once, but we feel compelled to re-state that these Geekbench compute results have very little weight on gaming performance. Outside of heavy ray-tracing workloads like Portal with RTX, games typically don't make much use of the big compute arrays on these cards, and instead heavily load the raster graphics hardware and memory subsystems.

Most enthusiasts and leakers are expecting the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to make its debut around CES next year. That sounds like a long ways off, but in fact it's barely three weeks away. The big question surrounding this card is what the final price will be. Most guesses are placing it at a $100-to-$200 discount from the canceled RTX 4080 12GB's announced price of $899. Would that be enough to get you to buy in?
Tags:  Nvidia, leaks, (nasdaq:nvda), geekbench, geforce rtx 4070 ti, ces2023
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment