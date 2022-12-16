GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Sneaks An Early Benchmark Victory Versus AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT
We were impressed with the gaming prowess of AMD's Navi 31 GPU used in the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX, but a bit less so with their productivity performance. As if to drive home the point, a few leaked Geekbench results have popped up for the forthcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti—the card formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB.
There are twenty-one results available on the application's Compute benchmark: seven each with all three available APIs: Vulkan, OpenCL, and NVIDIA's own CUDA. Unsurprisingly, the CUDA scores are the highest, although OpenCL isn't far behind. Vulkan lags considerably, but that's usually the case on GeForce hardware for whatever reason. These compute results don't translate to gaming performance whatsoever, so don't fret over it too much.
Results gathered from the Geekbench 5 browser.
Of course, the point of posting about these pre-release GPUs isn't to compare compute APIs. Pitting these leaked results against a selection of other graphics hardware, we notice a few curious details. For one, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is quite far behind the GeForce RTX 4080—making it even clearer that NVIDIA's decision to "unlaunch" that card was wise.
However, comparisons against the red team are also pretty interesting. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti comes out ahead of the last-generation Radeon RX 6950 XT, and it probably draws a whole lot less power while doing it, too. It also beats the Radeon RX 7900 XT and comes within striking distance of the top-end XTX model; we suspect the new AMD cards are awaiting driver optimizations, as they're punching well below their weight here.
We've already said it once, but we feel compelled to re-state that these Geekbench compute results have very little weight on gaming performance. Outside of heavy ray-tracing workloads like Portal with RTX, games typically don't make much use of the big compute arrays on these cards, and instead heavily load the raster graphics hardware and memory subsystems.
Most enthusiasts and leakers are expecting the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to make its debut around CES next year. That sounds like a long ways off, but in fact it's barely three weeks away. The big question surrounding this card is what the final price will be. Most guesses are placing it at a $100-to-$200 discount from the canceled RTX 4080 12GB's announced price of $899. Would that be enough to get you to buy in?