NVIDIA Just Unlaunched Its 12GB GeForce RTX 4080, Will It Return As The 4070?

Presumably the company will re-launch the card as the GeForce RTX 4070, but there's no mention of that in the post. In fact, there's no word at all on whether there will be specification changes to the RTX 4080 12GB, or whether it will be re-launched at all. We can assume at this point that the cards are probably already assembled, though, so the most likely outcome would be a simple re-branding exercise.





Image, credit: NVIDIA

