Gigabyte EEC Filing Confirms GeForce RTX 4070 Ti To Arrive For A Likely CES Launch









Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS MASTER

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS ELITE

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE

All of these names should be familiar to enthusiasts that are aware of Gigabyte's general GPU lineup. The Aorus cards will be the top-end models, the GAMING series will serve the upper-midrange, the AERO series will be stylish and economical, and the EAGLE family will be the entry-level variants.





Unfortunately, these filings don't tell us anything about when these cards are actually coming, nor the pricing. We expect the Radeon cards to come in at or slightly above AMD's recommended pricing, but we have no clue what the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will cost. NVIDIA's original price for the part was $899. That's a lot lower than the $1199 pricing of the "real" RTX 4080, but it remains to be seen how the newly-christened card will hold up against AMD's Navi 31 assault.



