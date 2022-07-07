Maingear Vybe Gaming PC Review: A Ryzen And Radeon Hot Rod



PowerColor's Red Devil 6950 XT is a beast with 3 PCIe 8-pin power feeds.







And of course our rig was laced with red braided cable sleeving to go with our all Red Team AMD build. Other observations here include that low profile cold plate and pump assembly, which leaves you plenty of room to work around the DRAM DIMM slots in this build. As such, our Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 64GB DDR4-3600 kit has plenty of room to breath with only two slots out of four occupied on the motherboard. The other thing you'll notice is how absolutely beast-mode the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6950 XT is, with its 3 slot design and yes, three 8-pin power connectors. Good thing that braided cabling is here to keep things tidy, tight and looking great in coordination with the red lighting we dialed-in.





Behind the back panel of the Vybe, cable management is just as immaculate.







That braided cabling also goes a long way to cleaning up the backside of the motherboard tray. Here you can see our EVGA SuperNova 850 P6 850 Watt power supply and two 2.5-inch drive mounts for rear-side SATA SSD storage, if you'd like some additional bulk expansion for backup and game library use. And again, check out the rear side venting on the front chassis panel. We'd like to see a serviceable filter grill here but regardless, in our opinion, this is plenty of airflow for the triple-fan 360mm radiators to breathe in.



Conversely, we very much appreciated the thoughtful inclusion of the Vybe's magnetically-attached removable top grill vent. Just pop that bad boy off and you can rinse it in water and let it dry, blow it out or vacuum it. Maingear Vybe Software Setup - Just The Tools You Need The software side of Maingear's Vybe is a simple, clean affair with just Windows 11 Home in our case, and utilities from the major component manufacturers that you'll want for dialing things in to your liking. That's it - zero bloat, as we've come to expect from Maingear.











Speaking of which, we see you peeping at that Cinebench run, so let's get to the benchmarks... Here we've got ASUS's Aura app for dialing in motherboard lighting, PowerColor's DevilZone and AMD's Ryzen Master utility, which is really all you need to get the job done for lighting and system optimization. Incidentally, since AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D generally doesn't support overclocking, we didn't mess with things much. You might get a few more MHz out of that RedDevil Radeon RX 6950 XT , however, if you're feeling the need for more speed.Speaking of which, we see you peeping at that Cinebench run, so let's get to the benchmarks...

That 360mm radiator and low profile dual chamber pump drives a ton of heat dissipation for an AiO cooler, and its rad is mounted on the front of the case pulling cool air in through the front of the chassis. At first glance, you might think that's not enough air flow (as one major publication we saw did) with the front of the chassis closed off, but that would be an incorrect assumption. If you scroll down the page here, you'll see the back side of the case's front face plate and it's nicely perforated with a grill and vent on the right side.