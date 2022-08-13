AMD RDNA3 GPU Code Names Continue Fishy Theme With Sardines, Bonito And Bonefish







Inside companies like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, hardware and software engineers often work far removed from the marketing teams that determine the final product names. You've got to have a name for what you're working on while you're working on it, though. That's where all these wacky code names that we frequently report on originate.

The latest leaks suggest that the company is continuing that trend with its upcoming graphics processors, both the RDNA 3-based Navi 3x family as well as its integrated graphics based on the same architecture. Over at Angstronomics, leaker SkyJuice has posted up an extensive breakdown of the Navi 3x family that includes a few new details.





The leak goes on to say that there are indeed versions that include an additional 16MB of Infinity Cache via a stacked cache die (ala 3D V-Cache), but that "the performance benefit is limited given the cost increase." This seems odd to us, as the tendency of higher-end Radeon 6000-series parts to lose more performance than expected at high resolutions is well-documented, and it has long been assumed that this was due to overrunning the Infinity Cache. If that is indeed the case, then that means that next-gen Radeons will still struggle with this issue.





Diagram illustrating the architectural reorganization in RDNA 3. Source: @Kepler_L2



It's mostly of academic interest, but Angstronomics gives code names of "Plum Bonito" for Navi 31, "Wheat Nas" for Navi 32, and "Hotpink Bonefish" for Navi 33. Apparently, the latter chip will be primarily utilized in AMD Advantage laptops . SkyJuice says that the processor was originally envisioned as a chiplet design, but that it was changed to monolithic after AMD decided the chiplet design "could not meet the volume and cost structure of this class of GPU." In other words, it's too small to benefit from chiplets.





Fan renders of the Navi 3x family by @_wildc.

