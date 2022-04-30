AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs Could Sport A 3GHz Clock And Monster 92 TFLOPs Performance





The orange Digimon who is curiously-informed about graphics-processor goings-on has replied to a six-month-old tweet of his own, updating an earlier prediction. In this case, the update is to suggest that Navi 31, the biggest product from the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series, will in fact exceed the previously-predicted 75 TFLOPS of FP32 compute and scale all the way to approximately 92 TFLOPS.





He corrected 120 WGP to 60 WGP in a later reply.



On the topic of Work Group Processors (WGPs) vs. Compute Units (CUs), there's been a lot of confusion about the leaks for RDNA 3. Some leaks have said 60 WGPs, some leaks have said 120, and we've also seen a 256 CU-leak going around. Well, by examining the Linux drivers, it's possible to decipher exactly what's happening.









The Radeon RX 5700 XT had two RDNA Shader engines, while the Radeon RX 6900 XT had four RDNA 2 SEs. According to the information in the extant Linux drivers, RDNA 3's top-end part will have six Shader Engines, but that's not the whole story. As it turns out, RDNA 3 is also doubling the amount of shaders per CU. That means 128 FP32s per CU, or 256 per WGP. With two dice, each with 30 WGPs, we're looking at 15,360 shaders for Navi 31.







Diagram illustrating the construction of CUs in recent Radeon architectures. Source: @Kepler_L2