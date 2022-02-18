Intel Roadmap Outlines Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake And Lunar Lake Amid Return Of Tick-Tock Cadence

If you compare the Intel of the latter half of the 2010 era to the Intel of the former half of 2010, they're barely recognizable. Once upon a time, Intel was firing on all cylinders, kicking butt and taking names with definitive leadership in both process technology and processor architectures. Eventually, however, the company lost ground and lost it's step, especially with respect to process advancements.

Notably, slides in the presentation confirmed what we already suspected: Raptor Lake is this year, Meteor Lake is next year, the successor to Meteor Lake in 2024 will be codenamed Arrow Lake, and after that, the next product will be known as Lunar Lake. There weren't any details about Lunar Lake in Intel's presentation, but we can expect it to come in hot on the company's 18A process.





This is not the first official mention of Meteor Lake from Intel, but it is the first time we've gotten a clear picture of what the company intends for Raptor Lake's followup. As we've heard and seen pictured , it will be a tiled design, and it will apparently segment I/O and "SOC" functions off into their own dice separate from graphics and CPU functions, much as AMD's Ryzen products do.





Gelsinger directly addressed doubters on-stage, saying that Intel has given its foundry division an "unlimited budget" to get back on track. The company expects to be shipping parts on Intel 4 in the latter half of this year, and then to have a new fabrication process available every year through 2023, with 20A and the refined 18A coming available in first and second half of 2024, respectively.



