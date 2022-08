AMD CEO Says Zen 4 Arrives Before October, Leaks Say Mid September

WCCFTech's predicted dates.



Hearing that Zen 4 will launch before the end of Q3 is exciting, but not very specific; it could still be nearly two months away. According to WCCFTech , though, it's not quite that far. The site says that its sources have confirmed that there will be a product announcement event on August 29th that will unveil the new chips.

We also heard around the same time about the processors that are likely to ship as part of the first series of Ryzen 7000 chips, but that leak appears to have been slightly mistaken. Rather than the Ryzen 7 7800X that Greymon55 predicted, it looks like we'll be seeing a Ryzen 7 7700X instead. The practical difference is probably nil. "Ryzen 7 x700X" and "x800X" processors are typically differentiated only by a small slip in clock rate. It's possible that AMD could save the "7800X" moniker for a model with 3D V-Cache, though.