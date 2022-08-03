AMD CEO Says Zen 4 Arrives Before October, Leaks Say Mid September
By the end of this year, we're expecting new CPUs and GPUs from all three of the primary-color trifecta: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. The big question is what the order of releases will be. While release order does not matter that much from a historical perspective, it could be critical in securing mindshare for one release or another.
Well, we have some more information to put those puzzle pieces in their places thanks to AMD's Q2 2022 financial analyst call yesterday. On the call, CEO Dr. Lisa Su stated that AMD was "on track to launch [its] all-new 5-nm Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter." She went on to say that the Zen-4-based Ryzen 7000 processors will have "leadership performance in gaming and content creation."
WCCFTech's predicted dates.
Hearing that Zen 4 will launch before the end of Q3 is exciting, but not very specific; it could still be nearly two months away. According to WCCFTech, though, it's not quite that far. The site says that its sources have confirmed that there will be a product announcement event on August 29th that will unveil the new chips.
After the official launch, the review embargo will supposedly lift on September 13th, followed by full retail availability of the whole product line on September 15th. Notably, that date lines up exactly with the date that leaked during a Chinese-language retailer presentation back in the middle of June, so we feel there's probably some validity to that site's claims.
We also heard around the same time about the processors that are likely to ship as part of the first series of Ryzen 7000 chips, but that leak appears to have been slightly mistaken. Rather than the Ryzen 7 7800X that Greymon55 predicted, it looks like we'll be seeing a Ryzen 7 7700X instead. The practical difference is probably nil. "Ryzen 7 x700X" and "x800X" processors are typically differentiated only by a small slip in clock rate. It's possible that AMD could save the "7800X" moniker for a model with 3D V-Cache, though.
Dr. Su also mentioned that the Radeon RX 7000 series will be coming this year but did not specify further than that. That makes us think that we likely won't see RDNA 3 graphics cards until nearer the end of the year. That's arguably the more exciting launch of the two, as AMD is already competitive with Intel in the CPU arena but has some ground to make up in the graphics space. We'll see how Navi 3x stacks up against Ada before long.