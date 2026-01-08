OneXPlayer Teases Super V Gaming Tablet With Core Ultra X7 358H Panther Lake And Arc B390
What is the OneXPlayer Super V? Well, it's an ASUS ROG Flow Z13 with a Panther Lake chip inside. Okay, that's not quite fair, but it really does appear to be extremely similar: a 14" gaming tablet PC with a high-end SoC inside and a magnetically-attached keyboard folio. In fact, the Super V appears to simply be an Intel version of the OneXPlayer Super X, which is One-Netbook's ROG Flow competitor (with Strix Halo) that launched late last year.
The Super X and Super V do have some fancy tricks up their short sleeves, though. The screen they share is higher resolution than the ROG Flow's at 2880×1600, and it's an OLED, not an IPS-type LCD. They also have an accessible M.2-2280 slot for primary storage as well as a removable Biwin Mini SSD slot for expansion. The tablets come with a much larger 85.5 Watt-hour battery, and perhaps most notably, they support pen input with 4096 pressure levels. Finally, the Super X also has better cooling and power delivery to support the full 120W TDP of Strix Halo, versus just 80W max on the ROG Flow Z13.
Obviously, the Super V and its Core Ultra X7 358H won't scale up to 120W—at least, not in a sustained fashion—but Intel's chip might be a better fit for a tablet gaming use case, anyway. Though AMD was snarky today about how Panther Lake doesn't punish Strix Halo, we're not sure AMD should be so smug. It's definitely true that even the top-end Core Ultra X9 388H doesn't compete with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, but that's much the same as noting that a Radeon RX 9070 XT doesn't compete against a GeForce RTX 5090. Point being that they're different classes of products. AMD's only chip in this price class is the reheated Ryzen AI 400 silicon that wasn't amazing the first go-round when it was called Ryzen AI 300, as it offered minimal improvements over the previous-generation "Phoenix" parts due to sharing the same manufacturing process.
This is a Bilibili embed. Let us know if it doesn't work!
One-Netbook's Super V announcement is clearly a rush job with the intention of being first to the starting line with the new Intel SoCs. We can say that because the trailer announcing the new device doesn't actually have even a mock-up of the Super V. In fact, the device shown in all of the pictures here is actually the aforementioned OneXPlayer Super X. Still, we have no doubt that One-Netbook will come through and produce the device as proposed given the company's history, and it certainly looks compelling. Naturally, One-Netbook has not announced pricing or availability yet.