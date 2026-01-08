Why AMD Isn't Losing Sleep Over Panther Lake's Big GPU Upgrade
AMD SVP and GM of Client Product Group Rahul Tikoo continues, telling Tom's Hardware that "Strix Halo Ryzen AI Max compete against [Panther Lake 12 Xe], and it's better than that in terms of graphic performance, all of that. And then, for the mainstream of the market, that don't value that much graphics, because honestly, most of the people that are using notebooks that are outside of the creator or gaming spaces are...you know, they don't need that graphics performance. [...] People make choices, right? [...] There's a reason why they didn't compare it right there. [...] They compared their highest-end to our midpoint. [...] Wait until you see the price point on that."
While Rahul Tikoo's argument does indeed carry some weight, that "wait until you see the price point" actually pushes quite heavily in both directions of the argument. AMD Strix Halo PCs and the RAM required to make the most of them are not cheap, and performance of Radeon iGPUs below that—the integrated GPUs in the Ryzen 7000/8000 series, the Ryzen AI 300/400 series, and the Ryzen Z series SoCs—hasn't moved much since the introduction of "Phoenix" with the Ryzen 7000 series despite a 25% increase in core count with "Strix Point", as the architecture is power-limited by the shared 4nm fabrication process.
It's true that AMD holds the uncontested iGPU performance crown with Strix Halo—but it's also true that devices with that chip can easily cost $2,000 or more. In the sub-$1,200 price range, you're only getting up to 890M/Z2 Extreme levels of performance, and if Intel can squeeze Panther Lake chips with the Arc B390 iGPU into laptops or handhelds in that price range, or even slide between Z2 Extreme and AI Max 395+ well enough, AMD could be in trouble. Tikoo is correct about at least one thing: it's very much a "wait until you see the price point" argument, indeed.