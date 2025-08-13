CATEGORIES
OneXPlayer Unveils Super X Desktop-Class OLED Gaming Tablet Powered By Ryzen AI Max+ 395

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 13, 2025, 10:55 AM EDT
One-netbook has had a busy year. The portable gaming brand has just unveiled its latest flagship device, the OneXPlayer Super X, after having unveiled an upgraded X1 Pro earlier this year. This new gaming tablet goes all out by boasting "desktop-grade" firepower and performance to boot. The price is still a mystery, but don't expect it to be an impulse buy.


At the heart of the Super X is the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor (Strix Point) with a 16-core/32-thread CPU based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture. This isn't just a slight bump in performance; it’s a full-on upgrade designed for top-tier performance. The tablet’s integrated graphics, a Radeon 8060S with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, is claimed to rival the performance of a desktop RTX 4060 Ti+, allowing it to handle modern AAA games decently well. All that horsepower is channeled through a 120W power supply to ensure sustainable peak performance throughout those intense gaming sessions.

Not to be remiss, the new AMD chip (also found in GMKtec's EVO-X2 mini PC) possesses a 50 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), meaning that users can tap into full local acceleration for Copilot+ AI. Thus, besides being a gaming beast, the device can serve as a serious tool for creators and professionals who need on-the-go AI capabilities for things like image generation, video editing, and/or complex data processing. To aid in the matter, there's a massive 128GB of DDR5x RAM to further solidify this dual-purpose role.

The Super X features a native landscape 14-inch 2.8K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880x1920. There's variable refresh rate (VRR) and HDR support as well, which would be ideal for gaming, work, and media consumption. Encased in a thin, 12.5-millimeter aluminum unibody chassis with a built-in kickstand, the tablet doesn't look gamer-y at all. Instead, the OneXPlayer’s design keeps it professional and relatively low-key, while allowing the device to be easily handheld plus turn into a desktop replacement when paired with its detachable keyboard.

One-netbook is positioning the OneXPlayer Super X as a direct competitor to high-end devices like the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 we reviewed recently, aiming to capture the market of users who want both the flexibility of a tablet and the power of a gaming laptop. Pricing and a specific release date will be announced at a later time.
Tags:  tablet, onexplayer, ryzen-ai-max-395, radeon 8060s
