OneXPlayer Unveils Super X Desktop-Class OLED Gaming Tablet Powered By Ryzen AI Max+ 395
At the heart of the Super X is the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor (Strix Point) with a 16-core/32-thread CPU based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture. This isn't just a slight bump in performance; it’s a full-on upgrade designed for top-tier performance. The tablet’s integrated graphics, a Radeon 8060S with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, is claimed to rival the performance of a desktop RTX 4060 Ti+, allowing it to handle modern AAA games decently well. All that horsepower is channeled through a 120W power supply to ensure sustainable peak performance throughout those intense gaming sessions.
The Super X features a native landscape 14-inch 2.8K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880x1920. There's variable refresh rate (VRR) and HDR support as well, which would be ideal for gaming, work, and media consumption. Encased in a thin, 12.5-millimeter aluminum unibody chassis with a built-in kickstand, the tablet doesn't look gamer-y at all. Instead, the OneXPlayer’s design keeps it professional and relatively low-key, while allowing the device to be easily handheld plus turn into a desktop replacement when paired with its detachable keyboard.
One-netbook is positioning the OneXPlayer Super X as a direct competitor to high-end devices like the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 we reviewed recently, aiming to capture the market of users who want both the flexibility of a tablet and the power of a gaming laptop. Pricing and a specific release date will be announced at a later time.