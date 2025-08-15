Biwin Mini SSD Blends MicroSD Size With PCIe 4.0 Speeds For Next-Gen Handhelds





Data storage just got quite a bit smaller and faster. Chinese memory/storage brand Biwin has unveiled a new storage solution called the Mini SSD, a drive barely larger than a microSD card (and not to be confused with miniature SSDs ). While we imagine that it'd be an uphill struggle for Biwin to turn Mini SSDs into a global standardized storage format, early adopters are obviously seeing the potential. So far, GPD and OneNetbook have already designed the drive slots into their upcoming gaming devices, like the GPD Win 5 we wrote about last month.

However, Biwin claims that the real beauty of the Mini SSD lies in performance. While its size might suggest a compromise, the Mini SSD leverages a PCIe 4x2 interface, delivering (lab-controlled) sequential read speeds of up to 3,700MB/s and write speeds up to 3,400MB/s. Even the fastest microSD cards on the market max out at near 1,000MB/s. Therefore, performance-wise, Mini SSDs almost match mainstream consumer-grade M.2 SSDs in something half the size.













