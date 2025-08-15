CATEGORIES
Biwin Mini SSD Blends MicroSD Size With PCIe 4.0 Speeds For Next-Gen Handhelds

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 15, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
hero biwin mini ssd
Data storage just got quite a bit smaller and faster. Chinese memory/storage brand Biwin has unveiled a new storage solution called the Mini SSD, a drive barely larger than a microSD card (and not to be confused with miniature SSDs). While we imagine that it'd be an uphill struggle for Biwin to turn Mini SSDs into a global standardized storage format, early adopters are obviously seeing the potential. So far, GPD and OneNetbook have already designed the drive slots into their upcoming gaming devices, like the GPD Win 5 we wrote about last month.

Measuring a svelte 15 x 17 x 1.4 millimeters, the Mini SSD is significantly smaller than M.2 2230 drives found in many portable PCs and is designed to be inserted in a dedicated slot, much like a SIM card in a smartphone. 

However, Biwin claims that the real beauty of the Mini SSD lies in performance. While its size might suggest a compromise, the Mini SSD leverages a PCIe 4x2 interface, delivering (lab-controlled) sequential read speeds of up to 3,700MB/s and write speeds up to 3,400MB/s. Even the fastest microSD cards on the market max out at near 1,000MB/s. Therefore, performance-wise, Mini SSDs almost match mainstream consumer-grade M.2 SSDs in something half the size.

biwin mini ssd ip1

Getting to this point has been made possible through advanced LGA (Land Grid Array) packaging that integrates the controller and flash memory modules into a tiny frame. Besides small size, the layout also boasts enhanced durability, as the drive is rated to withstand drops from up to three meters and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

The potential benefits for this technology are vast. For device manufacturers, the Mini SSDs' fast performance in a microSD-like footprint frees up critical internal space, allowing for larger batteries and cooling systems, among other things. For consumers, it could means being able to easily expand storage with a drive that can keep up with the demands of large game libraries. Already, the first devices expected to feature this technology are handheld gaming devices like GPD's Win 5 and OneNetbook's OneXPlayer Super X.

Biwin is offering the Mini SSD in capacities ranging from 512GB to a spacious 2TB, although actual prices and market availability are still unknown.
