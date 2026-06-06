NVIDIA RTX Spark vs. Apple M5 Pro: The Unified Architecture Battle

There are a few things to keep in mind as they relate to gaming on the NVIDIA RTX Spark. The first has to do with the CPUs. The Cortex-X925s running at up to 4.1 GHz should easily handle a typical gaming workload, and apparently the GB10 has unusually low LPDDR5X latency, which will also help considering its relatively small caches (16MB L3 on one cluster, 8MB L3 on the other, and a 16MB SLC). Machines with integrated graphics are almost always bottlenecked by the GPU long before the CPU is even loaded, so that's not an issue--it's the reliance on the Arm instruction set.