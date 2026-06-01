Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Packs NVIDIA RTX Spark And Mini LED Display





It's not taking long for device makers to embrace NVIDIA's entrance into the consumer PC market with RTX Spark , an Arm-based chip introduced at Computex and designed to power a new wave of systems for the agentic AI era. Count Microsoft among them, and not just because of its Windows platform. On the hardware side, Microsoft announced an RTX Spark-powered Surface Laptop Ultra that it says is its most powerful Surface Laptop ever built.





Microsoft is not sharing a ton of details just yet, but it did say the Surface Laptop Ultra combines NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU (as part of its RTX Spark chip) with up to 128GB of unified memory and full CUDA support. It's also teasing all-day battery life and an internal redesign to squeeze the most out of NVIDIA's ultra-efficient architecture.









"We designed Surface Laptop Ultra from the inside out. Mechanical, electrical, thermal, acoustic, materials, industrial design and software engineers at the table from day one. The internal architecture and the external form built as one system. Our engineers designed it with the same discipline we know you bring to your craft, where every micron matters and every choice is deliberate," Microsoft says.













Microsoft also confirmed that its Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra touchscreen display with mini LED pushing up to 2,000 nits of eye-searing peak brightness for HDR. There is no mention of the resolution or refresh rate, but Microsoft pegs the pixel density at 262 pixels per inch, suggesting it's likely a 3K-class (2880x1800, 16:10 aspect ratio) panel.





What about the selection of ports?













"Every port you actually use is on the device: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card, headphone. These are the ports creators need, and they were picked on purpose. This is Surface craft at its most considered. Performance, durability and repairability living together rather than trading against each other," Microsoft says



