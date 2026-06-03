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Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box Puts 1 Petaflop Of Compute On Your Desk

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 03, 2026, 09:57 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box next to a monitor.
After rolling out its Surface Laptop Ultra earlier this week, Microsoft is following up with its Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a sleek and compact PC that brings a bit of Xbox Series X styling to the RTX Spark party that NVIDIA ignited at Computex 2026. It's not shaped like an Xbox console, but the perforated top section makes the design language comparison inevitable. The real story, however, is Microsoft's continued push to make Windows on Arm a success.

RTX Spark could be the catalyst that the Windows on Arm movement desperately needs, and the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box announced at Microsoft Build gives developers a powerful tool to help facilitate the movement. That's the broad overview, anyway, and only time will tell how it all plays out.

The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is built on the Windows developer platform and powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip. Designed for local-first AI development, Microsoft's latest hardware release is described as a prototype for developers to fine-tune and run AI models right on their desk, with the ability to reach into the could as needed.


"The way developers build software is fundamentally changing. AI models are growing in capability and complexity, agentic workflows demand sustained compute, and every iteration can incur cloud costs, even when the work doesn’t require state-of-the-art models. Surface RTX Spark Dev Box changes that equation. It’s a purpose-built Windows AI developer box that puts up to 1 petaflop of AI compute directly on the desk," MIcrosoft says.

NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip is obviously the main draw. It combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with a Grace CPU to achieve the aforementioned 1 petaflop of AI compute, along with 128GB of unified memory to run local models with 120+ billion parameters.

Ports on the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box.

Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is housed in a long and flat aluminum chassis that serves double duty. It features a full array of ports, including dual USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the software side, it comes with Windows 11 Pro installed and pre-configured for developers at the image level, reducing setup friction the first time a developer fires it up. 

"The setup keeps developers in their workflow: dark theme, taskbar simplified for development, Widgets removed, Do Not Disturb on. Developer Mode is enabled. PowerShell 7 is the default shell," Microsoft says. "Under the hood, WSL 2 is configured with GPU passthrough and CUDA support. VS Code, GitHub Copilot, Git, Python and Node.js are installed."

Closeup render of Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box.

It's also designed with security in mind, with a secured-core PC architecture, BitLocker encryption, and Microsoft Defender. Microsoft additionally points out that it integrates with Entra ID and Intune for easier management and governance at scale.

There's no mention of pricing or a specific release date, though Microsoft says Surface RTX Spark Dev Box will be available sometime this year.
Tags:  Microsoft, AI, (nasdaq:msft), computex2026, surface rtx spark dev box
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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