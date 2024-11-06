New Windows Build Brings AVX Support To Snapdragon X For Gaming And More





One sore spot in our testing, though, particularly around the top-end Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 chip in the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge , was that some of the applications we wanted to test simply could not run on that processor. The version of Windows that runs on Qualcomm's Arm-based SoCs is equipped with an emulation layer known as Prism, that allows programs compiled for x86-64 processors to run on the Arm chips. However, at that time, it lacked support for important SIMD instructions, including both AVX2 as well as the original AVX.





The new CoreInfo64 tool shows CPU features in a terminal window. Image: Microsoft

We mention games because obviously, games are one of the major targets of this; very few desktop applications actually require AVX support, and most of those have Arm-native builds. Recent PC games have started to use AVX, though, as the CPU feature provides a major speed-up for certain types of game processing, particularly physics. We found numerous games that simply would not run on our Snapdragon machines because of the AVX requirement.





Games that did not work on our Galaxy Book4 Edge machine, many of which should work now. From our review.