CATEGORIES
home News

New Windows Build Brings AVX Support To Snapdragon X For Gaming And More

by Zak KillianWednesday, November 06, 2024, 02:55 PM EDT
hero snapdragon x elite
When we tested laptops based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, we were very impressed overall with the performance and the battery life, as both were objectively excellent—mostly making good on Qualcomm's claims.

One sore spot in our testing, though, particularly around the top-end Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 chip in the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, was that some of the applications we wanted to test simply could not run on that processor. The version of Windows that runs on Qualcomm's Arm-based SoCs is equipped with an emulation layer known as Prism, that allows programs compiled for x86-64 processors to run on the Arm chips. However, at that time, it lacked support for important SIMD instructions, including both AVX2 as well as the original AVX.

cmd cpuinfo
The new CoreInfo64 tool shows CPU features in a terminal window. Image: Microsoft

Well, that issue has now been resolved, at least according to Microsoft. In a post on the Windows Insider Blog, the company says that Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27744 includes a major feature update to Prism that brings along support for both AVX and AVX2, as well as additional instructions, like FMA, BMI, F16C, XSAVE/OSXSAVE, RDRAND, and more.

So, what does that mean for end users? Well, once this update propagates to the mainstream, users on Snapdragon-based Windows machines will be able to run x86 Windows software that requires these instruction sets. This will make applications that weren't compatible before suddenly begin working, although Microsoft notes that only x64 applications can use these CPU features. Older 32-bit x86 applications will not detect them, and this will apply (for example) to games and other applications that use a 32-bit launcher to detect CPU features.

We mention games because obviously, games are one of the major targets of this; very few desktop applications actually require AVX support, and most of those have Arm-native builds. Recent PC games have started to use AVX, though, as the CPU feature provides a major speed-up for certain types of game processing, particularly physics. We found numerous games that simply would not run on our Snapdragon machines because of the AVX requirement.

failed games snapdragon x elite
Games that did not work on our Galaxy Book4 Edge machine, many of which should work now. From our review.

One thing Microsoft doesn't mention is performance, though. AVX instructions enable extremely dense compute operations, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors have their own vector compute units that should be able to handle the same kind of math, but it's not clear if the translation process has a deleterious effect on performance here. We observed performance effects from Prism emulation that were both smaller than feared but larger than we would like; impressively, complex modern full 3D games are quite playable, yet performance still falls off compared to native Arm apps.

At this point, the ball for Snapdragon X Elite gaming is largely in Qualcomm's court. Qualcomm is is still finding its way regarding Windows graphics drivers, and many commentators observed issues with the Adreno graphics drivers for the Snapdragon X Elite processors, beyond those related to Prism emulation. Here's hoping these machines continue to see significant software improvements, if Snapdragon is to be a serious competitor over the long haul with AMD and Intel in the Windows laptop space, beyond thin and light productivity machines.
Tags:  Qualcomm, Prism, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon x elite
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment