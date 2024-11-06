New Windows Build Brings AVX Support To Snapdragon X For Gaming And More
Well, that issue has now been resolved, at least according to Microsoft. In a post on the Windows Insider Blog, the company says that Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27744 includes a major feature update to Prism that brings along support for both AVX and AVX2, as well as additional instructions, like FMA, BMI, F16C, XSAVE/OSXSAVE, RDRAND, and more.
So, what does that mean for end users? Well, once this update propagates to the mainstream, users on Snapdragon-based Windows machines will be able to run x86 Windows software that requires these instruction sets. This will make applications that weren't compatible before suddenly begin working, although Microsoft notes that only x64 applications can use these CPU features. Older 32-bit x86 applications will not detect them, and this will apply (for example) to games and other applications that use a 32-bit launcher to detect CPU features.
One thing Microsoft doesn't mention is performance, though. AVX instructions enable extremely dense compute operations, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors have their own vector compute units that should be able to handle the same kind of math, but it's not clear if the translation process has a deleterious effect on performance here. We observed performance effects from Prism emulation that were both smaller than feared but larger than we would like; impressively, complex modern full 3D games are quite playable, yet performance still falls off compared to native Arm apps.
At this point, the ball for Snapdragon X Elite gaming is largely in Qualcomm's court. Qualcomm is is still finding its way regarding Windows graphics drivers, and many commentators observed issues with the Adreno graphics drivers for the Snapdragon X Elite processors, beyond those related to Prism emulation. Here's hoping these machines continue to see significant software improvements, if Snapdragon is to be a serious competitor over the long haul with AMD and Intel in the Windows laptop space, beyond thin and light productivity machines.