F1 2022 Is Out With Beautiful Ray-Traced Cars And The Same Sweet Benchmark Mode

To be honest, your author here isn't a racing guy—but our Editor In Chief, Dave Altavilla has been playing with it for his forthcoming review of a Maingear Vybe gaming PC he has on tap. In the meantime, have a look at this Hot Lap video posted by the game's developers and admire the gorgeous ray-traced graphics:









Besides the updates to all the car models for the new real-life designs, F1 22 includes a bunch of other new and updated content. Miami International Autodrome joins the track list, while Circuit de Barcelona, Melbourne Grand Prix, and Yas Marina Circuits all got updated to match the current real-world layouts. There's a new F1 Sprint mode, and this year's revision also adds an Immersive feature that, among other things, lets you completely control your car during Safety Car periods.





What hasn't changed much from the last generation is the performance. F1 21 is beloved as a system performance test because it works GPU pretty well and also utilizes some of the latest visual effects like ray tracing , but can still produce high framerates that can also be suitable for smoothness/frame pacing and CPU testing. You can see a benchmark of the previous game on a powerful Maingear Vybe gaming PC here:









F1 22 continues the tradition, so here's a preview of Dave's upcoming review that employs the new racing sim for his gaming system benchmarks:







