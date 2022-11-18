Intel Arc A770 And A750 GPU Driver Update Aims To Boost 1440p Game Performance Up To 8%





Intel has released a new Game On driver for its Arc Alchemist series of graphics card. A highlight of the new driver is that it delivers performance improvements across a raft of games, with particular gains at 1440p. This driver, version 31.0.101.3802 (Beta), also adds optimized support for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As with many driver updates, there are more details to uncover, including UI refinements, and a bunch of fixes—so read on.





With a relatively new graphics architecture, it isn’t all that surprising to see decent performance updates being delivered with subsequent driver updates. There aren’t any double-digit gains here, but performance gains in the eight titles highlighted by Intel are still welcome to see.







Test system featured: Intel Core i9-12900K, Intel Arc A770 LE, 32G DDR5, Windows 11.





The best gains that Intel has charted are in the Dirt 5 racing game, running at 1440p Ultra where it benefits from an 8% performance boost. A worthy runner-up in the performance uplift stakes is provided to Ghostwire Tokyo players, who will see up to 7% performance gains at 1440p Ultra, again.













Intel’s latest Game On driver is optimized for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Dysterra, Sonic Frontiers (Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure), and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Warzone 2.0 became available earlier this week, and this new driver adds features to optimize for the game in Arc Control, and a route to even faster performance thanks to XeSS support. Incidentally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the games bundled with select Intel Arc graphics cards.





Moving along, there are some improvements delivered to the graphic driver UI such as game sort options and auto game highlights. Specific game glitch fixes are delivered for Doom Eternal and Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Furthermore, some irksome sounding general fixes have arrived, banishing instances where the driver app won’t start, or where hot plugging displays and other devices caused hangs and errors.



