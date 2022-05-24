AMD FSR 2.0 Takes On NVIDIA DLSS In Deathloop, Believe The Hype

When DLSS came out, it was a unique technique that ultimately needed some additional refinement . It required huge pre-trained game-specific AI model downloads and in some situation was arguably less effective at reducing upscaling artifacts than a standard blur filter. It could also introduce some strange artifacts on its own. NVIDIA updated and fine-tuned the technology and came up with DLSS 2.0, which is almost a complete overhaul. It's basically a temporal-anti-aliasing-based upscaler with some secret NVIDIA sauce, and it works great









We're hesitant to make any more affirmative statement than that because we've only been able to test it on a single game, and that game's implementation of DLSS is not the best. Notably, it lacks a DLSS sharpness control. Due to the limited testing circumstances, this isn't going to be a real deep dive into FSR 2.0; we're just taking a quick look at some screenshots, which doesn't tell the full story. Still, this is a fair comparison of a current version of DLSS and FSR 2.0, so without further ado, let's get to pixel-peeping.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 in Deathloop, Pictured





Clockwise from top left: Native, FSR1, DLSS, then FSR2 in bottom left.







The well-lit second test scene even more clearly demonstrates the performance of DLSS and FSR 2.0. Edges are both clearer and smoother, while object interiors seem more detailed after the upscaling. However, you can also see evidence of some clear over-sharpening artifacts, particularly along the top edges of the books. The over-sharpening effect seems ever-so-slightly worse on DLSS in our eyes, although there's some disagreement on that matter among the staff.







Deathloop includes a sharpening control for FSR, but we left it at the default value of 10 (maximum) for the purposes of this comparison because DLSS, despite supporting such a function, doesn't have an equivalent control in this title. Other games, like God of War , have provided a DLSS sharpening slider, so it would be nice to see feature parity in future titles for the sake of comparison.





Clockwise from top left: Native, FSR1, DLSS, then FSR2 in bottom left.







Tested using "Performance" preset.

