Score Acer's Predator BiFrost Arc A770 16GB GPU For $60 Off With This Smoking Hot Deal





It's easy to forget now that graphics cards are plentiful again, but Intel's entry into the discrete GPU market coincided with a frustrating shortage that left PC gamers contending with depleted inventories and scalpers looking to make a quick buck. It's a different situation now, but what hasn't changed is Intel's relatively high value proposition. In fact, it's only gotten better with recent deals on its Arc GPUs.





Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition (LE) graphics card falling to $224.99 after coupon, its lowest price to date. That deal is still available at Newegg (albeit on backorder, though you can still place an order) with a bonus software package to boot. Earlier this week we wrote about thegraphics card falling to, its lowest price to date. That deal is still available at Newegg (albeit on backorder, though you can still place an order) with a bonus software package to boot.





Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 16GB is on sale for $339.99 at Amazon. That's $60 below the MSRP and also its lowest price to date. It's even lower than Intel's reference LE model, which is priced at Now just a few days later another Arc deal has manifested. For gamers looking for more pixel processing power, the overclockedis on sale for. That's $60 below the MSRP and also its lowest price to date. It's even lower than Intel's reference LE model, which is priced at $349 on Amazon









What you get with Acer's custom model is a burlier dual-fan shroud with vapor chamber cooling and RGB lighting. Acer also gooses the base GPU clock a touch to 2,200MHz (up from 2,100MHz) while maintaining the same 2,400MHz boost clock. Additionally, this is the full version of A770 with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, whereas some custom A770 models cut that number in half.







Note that this doesn't appear to come with Intel's Spring Play and Create bundle. If you're interested in that, you can snag the Predator BiFrost Arc A770 16GB at Newegg for the same price , which does include the bundle.

















It's also notable that Intel continues to make strides with its GPU drivers. Since launch, performance on older DirectX 9 games has improved substantially, and Intel's driver team has been quick to dish out optimizations for the latest games. For example, the latest Arc drive that released this week delivers 'Game On' support for Resident Evil 4 Remake and includes performance optimizations for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Counter Strike Global Offensive (on laptops). It's also tuned for D5 Render and Blender in Material Preview (viewport mode).



