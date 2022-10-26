Adafruit Hilariously Demos Doom Running In A Milky Way Candy Bar In Halloween PSA
crazier than ever in 2022, it's a reasonable idea to go over your kids' haul before they dig in on Halloween night, just as this new cute PSA from DIY electronics store Adafruit encourages.
However, if you do find something dangerous in your kids' candy, it's probably not going to be as entertaining as what Adafruit suggests. The 22-second clip has someone unwrapping a Milky Way candy bar to reveal the chocolate-y caramel treat has been modified with a micro-machine running the classic FPS Doom.
The video concludes with the phrase, "do not eat if it's Turing-complete." Turing-completeness is a concept in computer science named after Alan Turing where a system is said to be "Turing-complete" if it is "computationally universal," meaning that it can manipulate data through any sort of computation. Virtually all modern computer instructions sets and programming languages are Turing-complete, certainly including the tiny computer that Adafruit used to create the clip.
It's been a long-running meme around the web to get Doom running on just about any sort of appliance or device, including tiny low-power handhelds, ancient game consoles, inside Doom itself, and through Windows' Notepad, just to name a scant few of easily hundreds of examples. That list now apparently includes candy bars.
Of course, we don't actually know what hardware Adafruit used, or even if the machine is actually running the Doom game or simply playing back a video. Ironically, running Doom in real-time is probably less computationally intensive than decoding a video of the game, but fixed-function hardware decoders could allow very weak machines to play back video smoothly.