Someone Got Doom To Run In Notepad At 60 FPS And John Romero Noticed
Almost as popular as the 2007 joke "but can it run Crysis?" For developers, "can I make it play DOOM?" has become a new kind of fun challenge. As a result, yes, we have seen DOOM running on things like refrigerators, tiny handhelds, updated Nintendo Game & Watches, SEGA Genesis, a LEGO brick, and even DOOM.
Regardless, this project was obviously cool enough to get John Romero to react on Twitter. John Romero was one of the original developers of DOOM, alongside John Carmack, who currently is the Consulting CTO Meta's Oculus VR division. Earlier in 2022, Romero released his first DOOM II level in 28 years in order to support Ukrainian causes in the current Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This develop also has many other projects he plays with as well. His other most recent YouTube documented trick was attempting to revitalize Microsoft's ill-fated Kinect motion controller. We wish Sam luck in those endeavors, and can't wait to see whatever other weird and wonderful things he can come up with next.
Incredible. https://t.co/WIMNLfA0TB— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) October 9, 2022