Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.0.1.2 Lands With Updates To Cryptolith Lure, Penumbral Blast And More





In case you don't already pick up on it, we're pretty big fans of Bungie's Destiny 2 , and have posted a number of guides over the past few weeks specifically relating to Beyond Light. Today, however, Bungie has released its latest patch for the game -- labeled as Hotfix 3.0.1.2 -- that addresses a number of outstanding issues with the game. The hotfix also makes some adjustments to in-game weapons to help with gameplay balance.

With respect to the Cryptolith Lure, players now have the ability to charge it twice as fast as before, which is critical to initiating a Wrathborn Hunt. In addition, it is now capable of storing five charges, which is an increase from the previous maximum capacity of three.





One other gameplay change comes with the Penumbral Blast. When you raise your Stasis staff to freeze your targets, the minimum distance to cast the ranged melee has been reduced by 32 percent. In addition, the projectile range has been increased by 37 percent.

There are also a number of other small issues that have been fixed with activities (blocked progression fixes, fixes for the Stasis Weekly Challenge, etc.), and there are various other tweaks touching on raid rewards, and interactions with the Gunsmith (among others).

You can read the full changelog below:

SEASON OF THE HUNT Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast.

Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5.

Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game.

Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair's Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

ACTIVITIES Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign.

Fixed a location where players could get out of environment.

Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.

Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages.

Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops. REWARDS Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards. ECONOMY Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required. COMBAT Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage. ABILITIES Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets.

Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate.

Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players. WEAPONS Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. PLATFORMS Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected.

Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.

And for additional guides on Destiny 2: Beyond Light, check out the following our previous stories here: