Bungie Confirms Destiny 2 Crossplay, But What Platforms Will Be Enabled And When?
Destiny 2 is a game that is meant to be enjoyed with your friends online. However, that can be challenging when you are locked to a single platform, but that may be changing soon. In a blog post, Bungie, the developers of Destiny 2, affirmed that the popular game would be getting cross-play support sometime in 2021.
Bungie has made moving from platform to platform easy with cross saves. The cross-save functionality allows anyone to save their characters, gear, and stats and simply login on another platform to download it and continue playing. What’s more is that players now have access to cross-generational play, so friends on older consoles can play with those who got their hands on an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. However, all of these options are not quite as easy as cross-play, which will make gaming better for all.
Joe Blackburn, assistant game director for Destiny 2, wrote rather definitively on his blog post that “cross-play is coming in 2021.” While it remains to be seen how this will be implemented, it is ultimately a significant step forward for including all gamers across as many platforms as possible. It also makes hanging out with buddies that much easier in-game.
We will have to see what comes of cross-play in the coming weeks and months, as Blackburn says he “can’t wait to share more Destiny with you in the new year.” Perhaps we will see only console cross-play happen, so PC players do not have any advantage whatsoever as we have seen with other games. In any case, let us know what you think of cross-play coming to Destiny 2 in the comments below.