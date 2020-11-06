Here's How To Wield Old Exotic Weapons And Access Abandoned Quests In Destiny 2: Beyond Light



Monument To Lost Lights Exotic Archive



The “Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive” kiosk will be located next to the Vault in the Tower. This kiosk will allow players to purchase Exotics and Legendary Pinnacle/Pursuit weapons that had previously been available. Players will need various amounts of Glimmer, destination materials, masterworking materials, and an Exotic Cipher or Ascendant Shard to purchase these weapons. This kiosk will be available starting November 10th.Some players may be concerned about the rarity of Exotic Ciphers and Ascendant Shards. However, Bungie is overall increasing their availability. Players will be able to pick up a quest from Xur to earn one Exotic Cipher each week. A Exotic Cipher will also be given through the Season Pass.Weapons that could previously be earned through vaulted raids will require a special new currency. This currency has been dubbed “Spoils of Conquest.” It can only be earned by completing raids.Overall, this new system seems to be quite fair to both new and veteran players. New players will be able to obtain weapons that would otherwise not be available to them. Veteran players can rest easy knowing that the price for these weapons should equal the amount of time and energy they originally put into acquiring them in the first place. Weapons that were specific to raids will still continue to be in a way specific to raids.