How To Score Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotic Armor As You Conquer Legend And Master Lost Sectors

Legend and Master Lost Sectors were introduced this season. Legend Lost Sectors are 1250 power while Master Lost Sectors are 1280. Players have the chance to earn an exotic if they complete the Lost Sector solo. You cannot earn an exotic if you complete the Lost Sector with a fireteam. The tooltip bar will indicate whether players have a chance of earning an exotic helmet or arms that day. It is important to note that like Cloudstrike, the exotic drops are random . You will need to complete these Lost Sectors multiple times to earn the Exotics and you can continue to farm for better rolls once you have earned all of them at least once.The Lost Sector locations change every day. These particular lost sectors have only appeared so far on Europa and the Cosmodrome, but we anticipate that Bungie will eventually add these kinds of Lost Sectors to other locations. You can identify the daily Lost Sectors by looking at your map. The Legend Lost Sector is denoted by a dark purple Lost Sector icon and the Master Lost Sector is marked similarly but with a sword piercing the icon. Players will find a flag outside of the Legend and Master Lost Sectors. You will want to click on the flag instead of heading straight into the Lost Sector as you would usually do.The Legend and Master Lost Sectors have a range of modifiers, including Champions, elemental shields, and burns. Your weapon loadout is also locked and you will start with a limited number of revives. You can gain revives if you kill Champions, but you will begin to lose lives if you have spent more than fifteen minutes in the Lost Sector.