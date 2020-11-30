How To Score Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotic Armor As You Conquer Legend And Master Lost Sectors

Mask of Bakris (Hunter Helmet): “Light Shift: Replaces your Stasis subclass Dodge ability with a longer range, faster moving Shift that partially cloaks you during use. After Shifting, your Arc weapons deal increased damage for a short time.”

Athrys’s Embrace (Hunter Arms): “Skittering Stinger: Weighted Knife gains a second bounce. Rapid precision hits with your weapons grant Weighted Knife a significant damage bonus and the ability to Stagger unshielded combatants for a short time.”

Precious Scars (Titan Helmet): “Kintsugi: After reviving or being revived, your aura provides overshields to you and nearby allies.”

Icefall Mantle (Titan Arms): “Glacial Guard: Replaces your Barricade ability with a personal armor reinforcement that absorbs a small amount of damage. While reinforced, you are slowed and Barricade does not recharge.”

Dawn Chorus (Warlock Helmet): “Rites of Ember: Your Daybreak projectiles cause targets to burn on contact and deal more damage to them. All of your burn effects last longer, and you gain a small amount of melee energy each time one of your burns damage a target.”

Necrotic Grip (Warlock Arms): “Grasp of the Devourer: Damaging combatants with melee attacks corrupts them with increasing damage over time. Defeating a corrupted combatant spreads the corruption effect to nearby targets and restores melee energy.”





Destiny 2: Beyond Light introduces a total of six exotic armor pieces. All six are either helmets or arms. Here are the exotics: