How To Score Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotic Armor As You Conquer Legend And Master Lost Sectors
The latest Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion has introduced a handful of lost Exotic armor pieces. However, unlike previous armor exotics, these pieces can only be found in the brand new Legend and Master Lost Sectors. Here is how you can nab the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotic Armor pieces and master the new Lost Sectors.
What Exotic Armor is available?
Destiny 2: Beyond Light introduces a total of six exotic armor pieces. All six are either helmets or arms. Here are the exotics:
- Mask of Bakris (Hunter Helmet): “Light Shift: Replaces your Stasis subclass Dodge ability with a longer range, faster moving Shift that partially cloaks you during use. After Shifting, your Arc weapons deal increased damage for a short time.”
- Athrys’s Embrace (Hunter Arms): “Skittering Stinger: Weighted Knife gains a second bounce. Rapid precision hits with your weapons grant Weighted Knife a significant damage bonus and the ability to Stagger unshielded combatants for a short time.”
- Precious Scars (Titan Helmet): “Kintsugi: After reviving or being revived, your aura provides overshields to you and nearby allies.”
- Icefall Mantle (Titan Arms): “Glacial Guard: Replaces your Barricade ability with a personal armor reinforcement that absorbs a small amount of damage. While reinforced, you are slowed and Barricade does not recharge.”
- Dawn Chorus (Warlock Helmet): “Rites of Ember: Your Daybreak projectiles cause targets to burn on contact and deal more damage to them. All of your burn effects last longer, and you gain a small amount of melee energy each time one of your burns damage a target.”
- Necrotic Grip (Warlock Arms): “Grasp of the Devourer: Damaging combatants with melee attacks corrupts them with increasing damage over time. Defeating a corrupted combatant spreads the corruption effect to nearby targets and restores melee energy.”
What are Legend and Master Lost Sectors?
Legend and Master Lost Sectors were introduced this season. Legend Lost Sectors are 1250 power while Master Lost Sectors are 1280. Players have the chance to earn an exotic if they complete the Lost Sector solo. You cannot earn an exotic if you complete the Lost Sector with a fireteam. The tooltip bar will indicate whether players have a chance of earning an exotic helmet or arms that day. It is important to note that like Cloudstrike, the exotic drops are random. You will need to complete these Lost Sectors multiple times to earn the Exotics and you can continue to farm for better rolls once you have earned all of them at least once.
The Lost Sector locations change every day. These particular lost sectors have only appeared so far on Europa and the Cosmodrome, but we anticipate that Bungie will eventually add these kinds of Lost Sectors to other locations. You can identify the daily Lost Sectors by looking at your map. The Legend Lost Sector is denoted by a dark purple Lost Sector icon and the Master Lost Sector is marked similarly but with a sword piercing the icon. Players will find a flag outside of the Legend and Master Lost Sectors. You will want to click on the flag instead of heading straight into the Lost Sector as you would usually do.
The Legend and Master Lost Sectors have a range of modifiers, including Champions, elemental shields, and burns. Your weapon loadout is also locked and you will start with a limited number of revives. You can gain revives if you kill Champions, but you will begin to lose lives if you have spent more than fifteen minutes in the Lost Sector.
Tips for Completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors
First, we recommend equipping weapons that can take down the Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champions. At the moment, Pulse Rifles, Scout Rifles, Auto Rifles, SMGs, Hand Cannons, and Shotguns are the go-to weapons. The new exotic weapon The Lament can also be useful in these Lost Sectors.
Second, you should carry weapons that can handle elemental shields as well. Weapons such as the Exotic Auto Rifle Hard Light could work in this situation. One of Hard Light’s perks is “The Fundamentals” which allows you to change the active burn of the weapon between Arc/Solar/Void.
Last, we would suggest equipping the mods Thermal Overload and Surge Eater. These mods are available through the seasonal artifact. Surge Easter will allow your Stasis and Solar grenades to disrupt Overload Champions while Thermal Overload will recharge your grenade ability when you take down a Champion.
Images courtesy of Bungie
