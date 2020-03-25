Cross-Play In High Demand For Stay At Home Gamers, Here Are Some Of The Best Titles
Some video games are just better with a friend. However, gaming can quickly become frustrating if you and your friends play on different platforms. Thankfully there are plenty of games that feature cross-play. Here are some of the best video games that can be played with friends on a truly wide variety of platforms.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released this past September and garnered $600 million in sales in just three day. Its gameplay was certainly a major attraction, but gamers were also thrilled that the game offered cross-play. It is the first game in the series to feature cross-platform multiplayer and progression. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PC, the Xbox One, and the Playstation 4.
Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale-specific game that was released this past month. It is a free update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but can also be accessed for free by gamers who do not own COD: Modern Warfare. Warzone has proven to be very popular and has attracted more than 30 million players within two weeks of its release. You can check out our article here for our best tips on how to survive and thrive in Call of Duty: Warzone. The game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Fortnite (2017)
Fortnite has faced its fair share of criticism, but there is no denying that the game is incredibly popular. It is estimated that there were 250 million active players on the game this past year. Gamers can access plenty of content for free or can purchase a Season Battle Pass. Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile and could be an especially good game to delve into right now with your kids.
Rocket League (2015)
Rocket League is an incredibly fun and ridiculous vehicle soccer game, and it was one of the pioneers in cross-play. The game was initially released for PC and PS4 players, but was one of the first games that enabled cross-play between Xbox One and Microsoft Windows players with Xbox Live accounts. Rocket League developers Psyonic were purchased by Epic Games in 2019, but the game is still offered on Steam. Rocket League is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Minecraft (2009)
Minecraft has been around for over a decade, but its popularity only seems to grow. The sandbox game most recently announced that its educational content would be available for free to students who are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a very entertaining and creative game to play whether on your own or with your children. Minecraft is available on PC, the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR devices.
Honorable Mentions
- Astroneer (2016)- cross-play on Xbox One , PS4 , and PC
- Gears 5 (2019)- cross-play on PC and Xbox One
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) (2016)- cross-play on PS4 and Xbox One
- Roblox (2005)- cross-play on Xbox One, PC, and mobile
- Street Fighter V (2016)- cross-play on PC and PS4