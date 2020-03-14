Top Call Of Duty: Warzone Tips To Survive, Thrive And Dominate The Battle Royale
Call of Duty: Warzone is officially here and six million players have already jumped into the fray. The game is similar to other battle royale games, but there are distinct differences that set it apart. Here is the information you need to know to survive, thrive, and dominate in Call of Duty: Warzone.
First and foremost, Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game. It is a free update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players, but it can also be accessed for free by anyone with a Playstation 4, Xbox One, or PC. The game features two modes- Plunder and Battle Royale. Battle Royale players will need to survive until the end of their match, while Plunder players are expected to collect as much as cash as possible or be the first to collect $1 million.
Battle royale players will be placed into a three-person squad and land into a battle with 150 players. Players will be able to earn XP by killing others during the pre-game session. Once every player loads, they will be dropped via a plane onto the battlefield. Players will be able to shoot from the plane and reuse their parachute. Like similar battle royale mode games, players will need to stay within the circle or safe zone. The circle reduces in size in smaller increments than other games.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Pass is also now available. Pass holders can access 100 tiers of new content. The pass rings in at $10 USD, while the pass bundle is currently on sale for $24 USD.
Watch Your Back In The GulagCall of Duty: Warzone particularly differentiates itself through its “Gulag”, contracts, cash, and loadout system. Battle royale players will be sent to the Gulag if they are defeated during a match. They will need to battle against another player with a random loadout if they want to be sent back into the match. If the player is defeated during this 1v1 match, they will be able to wait for a teammate to revive them, spectate the remainder of the match, or quit and find another match. Players who win will be sent back to the main match. These players will need to be especially careful since redeployment is accompanied by a flare that is visible to all players on the map.
Pick Up Contracts For Extra Cash, Bundles And Revive KitsThe game also focuses on cash. Players can collect cash by exploring buildings, looting enemies, and completing contracts. Players can purchase items such as armor plate bundles, precision airstrikes, and self-revive kits at in-game stores. It is a good idea to spend your cash frequently in the game to purchase items that could help revive you and your teammates. If you are unable to afford an item by yourself, you can share your cash with your teammates.
Scavenger And Bounty Contracts If You Need Loot But Keep Your Eye On The PrizeThe game includes Scavenger and Bounty contracts. Scavenger contracts request that players find and open a several supply boxes, while Bounty contracts place a bounty on the head of another player. Scavenger contracts will guide players to where they need to go, but Bounty contracts will only give the player a general idea of where their target is located. Players will receive in-game loot and other rewards if they finish these contracts. Scavenger contracts are a good option for players who are low on cash. Most of the loot in the game is in supply boxes as opposed to lying on the ground. However, players should be careful to not get too distracted by the contracts and forget the main purpose of the game.
Personalize Your Loadout Before Jumping In But Watch The Skies TooLoadouts are another important element of the game. Players will not start out with loadouts and will instead need to purchase loadout packs. If you purchase a loadout pack, you can access your personalized loadouts from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you are a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player, it is worth it to set your loadouts before the game so that you do not end up with the presets. This can provide a major advantage. It is also important to note that the loadouts drop from the sky and can be taken by other players.
