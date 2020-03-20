Call of Duty Warzone: 30 Million Players And Counting Two Weeks Post-Release
To put that figure into perspective, when Apex Legends launched back in 2019, it racked up 25 million players in a week. However, Warzone has one big thing going for it when it comes to its stellar player numbers: COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020
Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK
With much of the world paralyzed (or in the case of China, recovering), people have been asked to stay home from work and from school. Those that are shut-in, quarantined from the rest of the world have turned increasingly to games like Warzone, Fortnite, and Call of Duty (among others).
Warzone’s battle royale mode supports up to a whopping 150 players, each placed in three-person squads. Like other similar games, the playing “circle” shrinks as the match length grows, putting players in close proximity. There’s also a Plunder mode, which tasks you and your three-member squad with collecting the most Cash via hunting, scavenging, and defending
Call of Duty: Warzone is a cross-platform and is currently available as a free standalone download for Windows PCs, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. For those that already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you can access the Warzone game mode from the Main Menu.
