Call of Duty Warzone: 30 Million Players And Counting Two Weeks Post-Release

We think it’s fair to say that Activision has a winner on its hands with Call of Duty: Warzone . The standalone battle royale game launched two weeks ago to much fanfare and has been well received by gamers (and the gaming press). With popular, free-to-play mechanics and good worth-of-mouth buzz, Activision-Blizzard is now claiming that Warzone has hit 30 million active players in less than two weeks.

To put that figure into perspective, when Apex Legends launched back in 2019, it racked up 25 million players in a week. However, Warzone has one big thing going for it when it comes to its stellar player numbers: COVID-19 (coronavirus).