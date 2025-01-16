ASRock Challenger Arc B570 GPU Review: Battlemage For Even Less



ASRock Challenger Intel Arc B570: $219 MSRP

Intel's even more cost-friendly Arc B570 Battlemage GPU brings strong feature support like XeSS 2 with frame gen and solid 1080p performance. Although, for just $30 more, B580 offers better performance-per-dollar value.







Strong Feature Support

Solid New Software

Superior Power Efficiency

Whisper-Quiet Design

Official Overclocking Support

Notable Performance Dip Vs B580

Missing Some Software Functions

Pricing Misses The Mark

Unnecessarily Oversized Cooler







The other is this card we're looking at today -- the Arc B570. As is long-standing tradition, the Arc B570 is based on the exact same GPU as the B580, just with a few of the funky bits chopped off—metaphorically, if not literally. Intel impressed us with the B580, but can it pull off the double doozy? Let's find out...

When Intel announced its second-generation Arc GPUs way back in the beginning of December, it revealed two cards. One, we've already thoroughly reviewed . That's the Arc B580, an aggressively-priced, mid-range GPU that gamers have been scrambling to scoop up , as it presents an amazing value for the dollar.The other is this card we're looking at today -- the Arc B570. As is long-standing tradition, the Arc B570 is based on the exact same GPU as the B580, just with a few of the funky bits chopped off—metaphorically, if not literally. Intel impressed us with the B580, but can it pull off the double doozy? Let's find out...

ASRock Challenger Intel Arc B570 Specifications And Features





Looking at the specifications, the Arc B570 is pared down in most of the areas that matter, yet they're all small cuts. It loses two of its Xe Cores, reducing compute capability from 14.6 to 12.7 TFLOPS (FP32). It also drops 100 MHz of boost clock, and a handful of texture engines, reducing the texel fill rate. Memory bandwidth takes a hit, too, due to reduction in bus width (to 160-bit), which necessitates a smaller final memory capacity of 10GB.



What do you get in exchange for all that? Well, some 40 watts lopped off of the board's power budget, for one thing. You get $30 clipped off of the price, too. Arc B570 cards are expected to start at $219—although Intel's at the mercy of its board partners here, as there are no first-party cards. ASRock tells us that this particular card is indeed expected to launch at MSRP, however.

Checking Out The ASRock Challenger Intel Arc B570





and an HDMI port. All three DisplayPort jacks support the latest 2.1 standard for 8K60 output or 4K at 120Hz, while the single HDMI port supports HDMI version 2.1a, allowing it to handle 8K at up to 120Hz, or 4K at a dizzying 480Hz.