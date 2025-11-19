CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 5090 Quad Fan GPU Gets A Big Price & Hyper-Limited Stock

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:12 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 (front and back renders).
ASUS has begun accepting preorders for its funktastic ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, though you'll need a big wad of cash to bring one home. The custom GPU sports a unique design with four fans, including three on the front side of the cooling shroud and one around back, and is a limited edition run in celebration of 30 years of cranking out graphics cards.

Only 1,000 of these cards are being offered. Combined with the custom design and the fact that it's based on a halo product by NVIDIA, there was no way this was going to cheap. And it's not—the asking price is a eye-popping $3,999.99. To put it into context, NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for a GeForce RTX 5090 is $1,999, so this anniversary edition model costs twice as much.

Of course, finding a GeForce RTX 5090 at $1,999 is a near-impossible mission. It's unobtanium (at MSRP) status is why we opted to highlight the GeForce RTX 5080 in our list of must-have gaming PC components for ultimate performance. Check it out when you have a moment.

Side shot (render) of the ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090.

As for the ROG Matrix Platinum card, it trades the traditional rectangular design of most modern GPUs for a rounded backside and all kinds of custom bits, such as 30th anniversary markings and a red colorway (kind of an interesting choice, given that red is traditionally associated with Radeon and green for GeForce).

It also features up to 800W of power input for a 10% performance boost. A combination of liquid metal TIM and a vapor chamber work with the quad-fan design to keep temps in check. Other features include a GC-HWPR 2.0 connect for BTF setups, a 12X-2x6 connector for regular setups, a 3-ounce copper PCB layer, and a 2,610MHz boost clock in OC mode, or 2,730MHz if utilizing the 800W power option.

ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 next to a PSU.
PSU not included

One other unique bit is a level sense feature that utilizes a sensor to detect GPU sag. This consists of a built-in gyroscope to monitor level changes, and if detected, users will get a warning through the ASUS GPU Tweak III utility.

The ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is certainly a bodacious GPU in every sense. Whether it's worth the hefty asking price, that's a different matter. If you think it is, you can preorder it now direct from ASUS with an estimated shipping date of December 1, 2025.
