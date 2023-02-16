Best Buy Slashes GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices But Good Luck Finding Stock
The clever move for folks who don't need to be on the bleeding edge can be to wait for the new hardware to come out, and then buy the old hardware at a deep discount. That hasn't really been possible yet with the GeForce RTX 30 series, though. That's partially because NVIDIA has been content to let the 30-series continue to comprise its mid-range and entry-level parts, and partially because those cards are still selling surprisingly close to MSRP.
Well, at least one shop has had enough of all this GeForce RTX 30 series stock sitting around. American retailer Best Buy has slashed prices on all of its Ampere accelerators. Both AIB models as well as Founders' Editions have been moved to "Clearance" status on the website, but it's the NVIDIA boards that have seen the biggest price cuts.
Screenshot of now-removed card prices taken by Videocardz.
Starting from the top, it looks like GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards have dropped from their $2,000 MSRP all the way down to $879.99, while RTX 3080 Ti cards fell from $1199 to $719.99. The original 10GB model of the GeForce RTX 3080 dropped from $699 to $419.99, and GeForce RTX 3060 12GB cards have fallen from $329 to just $299.
Unfortunately, most of those listings have been completely removed from the website as of this posting. We can presume that those would be the prices for those cards if you could find them in-store, but that's only a fancy guess, not any sort of assurance.
We wouldn't really recommend driving around to all your nearby Best Buy stores to find discounted GeForce GPUs, but if you're a reseller (or a greasy scalper), you might be able to score a deal. It's possible that the cards could be discounted even further than these online prices given their "clearance" status.
With that said, unless you're finding real deals in the sub-$500 range, we probably wouldn't recommend buying any of the 30-series cards brand-new at this time. On the high end, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti goes for about the same money as a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and while that card comes with double the video RAM, it also uses over double the power—nevermind missing support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation and other Ada-exclusive features.
In the lower strata of the market, it's true that there aren't many options besides a last-gen graphics card, but that's likely to change before too long. In fact, these price drops could well be indicative of incoming releases. We'll have to see if other retailers start slashing prices on these cards in the coming days, too.