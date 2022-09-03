NVIDIA GeForce And AMD Radeon GPU Prices Continue To Plummet, RTX 3090 Below $1K





There are a lot of people out there who could probably use a video card upgrade. You've got to drop all the way down to 5th place on the Steam Hardware Survey GPU results before you find a current-generation card, and only three of the top-ten models are Ampere models. If that includes you, well, do we have some deals for you!









EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra, $979.99 at Amazon





only $979.99. Starting right off at the top, we have an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming card. This is the big boy: the BFGPU , with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. This particular card comes with a triple-slot and triple-fan cooler. The GeForce RTX 3090's MSRP was $1499 when it launched, but you can pick up this card right now for

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G, $739.99 at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC, $534 at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G, $449.99 at Amazon

Sonnet Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB, $599.99 at Amazon





PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB, $419.99 at Amazon