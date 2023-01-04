AMD RDNA 3 Infuses Laptops: Radeon RX 7000 Mobile Revealed





AMD already uses the "S" suffix to indicate GPUs with optimized performance for low-power, low-thermal budget configurations. In that sense, it's sort of like the way NVIDIA used to use the Max-Q branding.







In case you're confused, we'll explain. The Radeon RX 7700S is a slightly slower, low power version of the Radeon RX 7600M XT, and the Radeon RX 7600S is a slightly slower, low power version of the Radeon RX 7600M. Did that help?



Incoming AMD Radeon RX 7000 Powered Laptops

AMD Smart Laptop Performance Technologies Refined

Speaking of Smartshift, there's a new mode on the way known as Smartshift RSR. RSR is presumably " Radeon Super Resolution ," a fancy name for GPU upscaling done using FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) at the driver level. In essence, you run a game at a lower resolution and the GPU upscales it with FSR to the display resolution for improved performance at similar visual fidelity.



AMD's Full 2023 Mobile GPU Lineup