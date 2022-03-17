AMD Adrenalin Spring Refresh Brings New Upscaling Tech And Key Updates For PC Gamers









We're rapidly approaching the end of Q1, and you know what that means: it's time for AMD's software team to tell us what they've been up to over the last year. Every year around this time, AMD publishes a landmark driver release, and usually, it comes with a name change or the debut of a fancy new feature . There's nothing like that this time, but that doesn't mean AMD's driver team has been idle.



It really is a ton of work just to keep a modern Windows graphics driver updated for the latest releases, to say nothing of the "22 new and updated features" in this latest Radeon software release. We're not going to go over all of the changes and updates made to AMD's driver in the last year, but we will highlight a few things that the red team has delivered. We're also going to take a brief look at Radeon Super Resolution, and finally, talk a bit about AMD's upcoming FSR 2.0.







Conveniently, you can toggle all of these functions from the Radeon overlay, so you don't have to drop out of your game if you forgot to disable Chill after playing a low-spec game, for example. The exception to this is Radeon Super Resolution, which requires a game restart if you forgot to enable it beforehand.





AMD Radeon Super Resolution: FSR For Every Game





Comparison of upscaled 1080p, RSR, and native 4K in Elden Ring.

Comparison of 1080p, RSR, and FSR 1.0 "Performance" in Ghostrunner.

Comparison of 1080p, RSR, and FSR 1.0 "Performance" in Ghostrunner.



Radeon Super Resolution Performance: In A Word, Great

Warframe Performance And IQ At Various RSR Settings











Some Ghostrunner benchmarks demonstrating that RSR and FSR don't affect performance at all.



The Caveats Of RSR





RSR subtly smudges the UI in Ghostrunner. Doesn't affect playability, but looks bad.

Finally, there's also the concern that RSR, because it is affecting the entire output of a game without awareness of what constitutes a 2D element and what is 3D, will affect game HUD and UI. This is definitely true; the image above shows that clear enough. In part because of that, AMD recommends that users choose FSR over RSR where it is available.





Just make sure to toggle it on before playing.



Introducing FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

FSR 1.0, FSR 2.0, Native. Both FSRs set to "Performance" for this comparison.

