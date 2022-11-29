AMD Seemingly Leaks Navi 33 And 32 Core Counts For Upcoming Radeon RX 7000 GPUs









Diagram from Kepler explaining how RDNA 3 is laid out.







Core counts don't tell us the full story, so this new information is mostly of academic interest. After all, while we knew the core count of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX well in advance of its release, the final product still ended up being pretty surprising. We're very eager to see where AMD's mid-range and entry-level RDNA 3 products end up, but we won't be seeing them until next year, so don't hold your breath.