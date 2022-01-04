AMD Pumps Adrenalin Drivers Full of New SmartShift And Radeon Super Res Features For 2022

Radeon Super Resolution: Global Upscaling for All

And now in 2022, just as it was rumored a few days ago , AMD announced it is releasing Radeon Super Resolution later in the first quarter to bring parity to the shader-based upscaling arms race. RSR is FSR at the driver level. Powered by the FSR shader library, RSR will work with "thousands of games," according to AMD, thanks to a toggle and quality selector in the driver control panel.





No additional work is required from game devs to support RSR, but the same caveat that applies to global NIS applies here: RSR is applied to the whole image before it's drawn to the screen, so the HUD will be sharpened and scaled just like the rest of the image. FSR looks great in games that support it , and we're hoping that RSR can follow in its footsteps.





AMD Smart Technologies Balance Power and Performance













Privacy View is Extra Smart

Some PCs have features that detect when your eyes are on the screen or looking elsewhere. For example, several laptops with infrared cameras used for Windows Hello, including the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable , have the ability to detect if your eyes are looking at the screen, and get aggressive about power saving if they're not. AMD has taken that a step further by baking Privacy Guard into the driver control panel.





Going a step farther than just detecting whether you're looking at the screen, AMD Privacy View knows where you're looking, and can blur out other areas of the screen. This makes working in a coffee shop or other public area less of a security risk, since it's harder for someone to look over your shoulder and read the entire screen. All that's un-blurred is where your focus is.



