Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Turned Into A Desktop Card Gets Benched With Surprising Results





That's really inconvenient and space-inefficient—not to mention expensive and wasteful—so crafty crypto-miners started slapping down mobile GeForce RTX GPUs on desktop graphics cards . This practice isn't new; we reported on it in March and it had already been going on for a bit at that time.





A listing for a similar card.



We were a little curious what one of these cards could do in gaming, but at the height of the GPU shortage, they were going for as much as $550. Now that prices have come down significantly, Korean YouTube channel BullsLab (who we've reported on before) picked up one of the cards on AliExpress for ¥2450 RMB (about $360) and put it through its paces in a gaming workload.









The cards are strange, to say the least. Being based on the mobile GeForce RTX 3060, they come with the fully-enabled GA106 GPU, which means that they get the full allotment of 3,840 shaders instead of the standard desktop card's 3,584. However, where the desktop GeForce RTX 3060 card comes with 12GB of video RAM, the mobile version only has 6GB.





BullsLab had to get the hacked drivers over Telegram. Check out this shady readme.







Note the clock and temperature of the 3060M card, on the left.







3DMark results. Left to right: Desktop, "3060M" card, and then laptop.

