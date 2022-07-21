Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Turned Into A Desktop Card Gets Benched With Surprising Results
Do you remember last year when Chinese crypto-miners were snatching up GeForce RTX 30-series laptops to use their GPUs for mining? The mobile GPUs never got a hash rate limitation, unlike the desktop models, so desperate miners started propping up piles of laptops and pointing fans at them to make them mine faster.
That's really inconvenient and space-inefficient—not to mention expensive and wasteful—so crafty crypto-miners started slapping down mobile GeForce RTX GPUs on desktop graphics cards. This practice isn't new; we reported on it in March and it had already been going on for a bit at that time.
We were a little curious what one of these cards could do in gaming, but at the height of the GPU shortage, they were going for as much as $550. Now that prices have come down significantly, Korean YouTube channel BullsLab (who we've reported on before) picked up one of the cards on AliExpress for ¥2450 RMB (about $360) and put it through its paces in a gaming workload.
The cards are strange, to say the least. Being based on the mobile GeForce RTX 3060, they come with the fully-enabled GA106 GPU, which means that they get the full allotment of 3,840 shaders instead of the standard desktop card's 3,584. However, where the desktop GeForce RTX 3060 card comes with 12GB of video RAM, the mobile version only has 6GB.