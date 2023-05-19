AMD Confirms Future Ryzen CPUs Will Adopt A Hybrid Chip Design Similar To Intel





This information originates from an interview with Tom's Hardware's Paul Alcorn. We're not completely sure we would read too much into what Papermaster said, because he was speaking in very general terms about the use of heterogeneous processing, including multiple types of processor core inside a chip.





Image: AMD CTO Mark Papermaster speaking to Tom's Hardware.



The interview was conducted unscripted at the ITF World supercomputing conference in Belgium, and as such interviews tend to be, it's kind of rambling and a little confusing in parts. For that reason, exactly what Papermaster was talking about isn't clear, but it really wouldn't surprise us if AMD went the big.LITTLE route like Intel has. For all of the foibles of Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, there are real merits to such an approach as well.



