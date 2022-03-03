Intel Starts Fusing Off AVX-512 In Alder Lake Silicon To Thwart BIOS Workarounds





Ever since the advent of the Multi-Media eXtensions, better known as "MMX," Intel has had a long history of tacking on instruction set extensions to add additional capabilities to its x86-family of CPUs. There have been many other instructions for other purposes, but arguably the most important additions to the ISA have been those that expand the SIMD capabilities of x86 CPUs.

There was confusion on this matter even before the CPUs launched. Intel engineers stated AVX-512 would work as long as you disabled the processors' low-power E-cores, because they don't support it. Intel's management and/or marketing staff said otherwise, noting the feature isn't supported, and you can't use it, so don't.





PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 is one such use-case for AVX-512.



The actual net gain to Intel from this action seems rather minor. AVX-512 has limited use-cases, and it already required hacky workarounds to say nothing of the loss of half or more of your CPU's cores just to get it working on Alder Lake. Allowing the feature to live on, functional yet unsupported for 12th-gen CPUs (along the same lines as overclocking), seemed reasonable to us. But hey, we don't get paid to make those decisions.





Alder Lake die shot with the AVX-512 units marked off. Image: Igor's Lab

