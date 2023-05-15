AMD Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge CPUs Rumored For Up To 16 Zen 5 Cores And 170W TDP





A leaked document has reportedly revealed key specifications for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 8000 desktop CPU lineup, codenamed Granite Ridge. The most noteworthy specs include a core count range between six and 16 cores for the entire CPU lineup, the use of AMD’s Zen 5 CPU architecture, and the use of TSMC’s N3E or N3P manufacturing nodes. The leaked document seems to have come from one of AMD partners, so these specs could be very true. Nonetheless, take this data with a grain of salt, since it is just a rumor and AMD’s plans could change at any time.







