7 Must-Have USB Devices To Make Your PC More Fun And Productive
We've picked out seven interesting USB products that, as the headline suggests, can make using your PC both more fun and more productive. We'll start right from the top with an accessory you don't realize you need.
You've probably seen these devices advertised as "Stream Decks" and are now thinking, "I'm not a livestreamer; what do I need with one of these?" The thing is, these aren't limited to being used as stream decks. You can define the keys with whatever function and icon you want. From launching frequently-used applications, to running custom keyboard shortcuts, to switching virtual desktops, or controlling a media player—whatever you want.
On this particular model you get fifteen keys with definable icons that can use static images or animations, which is particularly nice because you don't have to simply memorize what you programmed each key to do. You also get three buttons at the bottom that can be assigned as well. It has RGB LED lighting accents, and the software for this one in particular is relatively lightweight, which is nice. Take our word for it when we say you will find a use for this thing, even if you aren't a streamer.
Here's another item that is marketed at streamers, but again, it's actually incredibly useful for all kinds of purposes. This pedal has three separate inputs, with one large button in the center and two narrow pedals on the sides. The function is fully programmable, and with a little creativity, it can really improve the experience of using your PC.
As just one example, you can set your "push to talk" button for online gaming to the foot pedal, ensuring that nobody hears you munching popcorn at the PC. You can also use it for creative software, where pedals become modifiers so that your hands don't have to perform complex yoga poses. You can use pedals for scrolling in development environmnets and editors, and of course they're very useful for audio and video editing. All this is to say nothing about the possibility of using macros along with the pedals. They're a real game-changer.
By the way, there are a lot of cheaper options out there for three-way foot pedals, but we're specifically recommending the Elgato model because of its deep integration with a huge variety of applications and utilities. The Elgato pedal is also highly durable, with replaceable springs. You get what you pay for!
Okay, sure, it's a light. But hear us out—it's way better than you think. You see, to get the best fidelity out of computer monitors—especially OLEDs, which prefer to be run at low brightness levels—you have to use them in the dark. This is all fine and well, but what happens when you need to look at something on your desk? You can use a desk lamp like it's 1959, or you can get up to turn on the overhead light. Or, if you have one of these monitor-mounted light bars, you can simply tap the power button and be blessed with soft illumination right where you need it.
There are fancier models with remote controls and other functions, like auto-off, but this model is flicker-free and designed to put out reduced blue light, which should help with eyestrain while using it. It supports three brightness levels, and it's also designed so that it won't shine in your eyes while it's on and you're using the monitor it's attached to. At $25 and change with the on-page coupon, it's a steal. You don't know how nice it is to have a light on your monitor until you get one.
This one definitely fits more in the 'fun' category than the 'productive' category, but it's a killer little device. Here's the pitch: run one USB cable from your PC to this unit, hook up some old-school passive speakers, and enjoy the warm sound of vacuum tubes thanks to a true vacuum tube pre-amp. Obviously, the majority of the power amplification here comes from a class D solid-state amplifier, but your ears won't know the difference.
The Douk Audio ST-01 PRO supports six inputs: RCA analog, Bluetooth, Optical, Coaxial S/PDIF, USB (from a flash drive), or USB (from a PC). Hook up the same kind of cable you'd use for a printer (A to B) and you're ready to go, no drivers needed. Windows will see it as a USB audio device just like a pair of headphones or a set of cheap PC speakers. You can use the 3.5mm line out to connect an active subwoofer for glorious 2.1 audio with real room-filling power. It comes with an infrared remote, too.
These little devices are an invaluable piece of a tinkerer's toolkit. You connect your USB host to one side, your USB device to the other, and the tester displays all kinds of data about the connection on its built-in screen. You can view voltages, current values, and any negotiated charging or connection standards. This can be incredibly helpful for troubleshooting troublesome USB devices, or questionable-quality cables. For just $18 after the on-page coupon, it's almost absurd if you don't have one of these handy.
Don't laugh, because we know you've had this experience; you get a fresh cup of coffee, you sit down, you see an important e-mail, you draft your response, and by the time you've remembered your coffee, it's already cold. Stop drinking terrible cold coffee and get yourself a mug warmer. Especially for this frosty winter, it's an absolute must-have at the PC. This particular model supports a timer mode as well as auto shut-off, and the heating surface is real glass, making it very easy to clean. It's one of those things where you think "huh, I should get one of those," but you never actually do. Well, get one!
You probably already have a USB hub. It's probably taking up space on your desk and its connections are buried in a maze of wires. It's probably also old, and only supports USB 2.0. It's time to upgrade. This four-port USB 3.0 hub takes power and data from a single USB Type-A connection, and it breaks out into four 5 Gbps USB ports. With the rubber-tipped clamp it has, you can attach it to the bottom bezel of nearly any monitor, and that makes it extremely easy to use for quick, temporary access to USB flash drives, card readers, headsets, gamepads, or webcams. Spend a little money for a lot of convenience; you won't regret it.
Obviously, the Amazon shop links in this post are affiliate links that will earn us a small commission on your purchase at no extra cost to you. However, you may not realize that we can earn commission on anything you buy in that same browser tab. So saying, you don't have to purchase the exact items we recommended, but it really helps the site if you click through the links and make your Amazon purchases that way.
