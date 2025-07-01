CATEGORIES
home News

Anker Recalls Several More Power Bank Models That Could Catch Fire

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 01, 2025, 10:36 AM EDT
Several Anker MagGo Power Banks in a different colorways.
Back in mid-June, Anker recalled over 1.1 million PowerCore 1000 power banks because of potentially defective lithium-ion batteries that could overheat and catch fire. Obviously that is not something you want to happen. Now just over two weeks later, Anker is casting a wider net "out of an abundance of caution" by adding five more power bank models to the recall list.

It's the same verbiage Anker used the last time around, though don't take the recall lightly—Anker previously reported that it had fielded 19 reports of fires and explosions, two of which resulted in minor burn injuries (none serious, fortunately) and 11 reports of property damage tallying $60,700.

Anker hasn't disclosed any further reports of injuries or damages related to the expanded recall, but the risks remain.

"Earlier this year, Anker implemented a series of enhanced quality assurance protocols designed to detect manufacturing issues earlier in the production cycle. These safeguards—including expanded component-level audits and supplier testing—helped us identify a potential issue with common, lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor," Anker explains.

Anker is deeming this a voluntary recall, adding that it is "proactively cooperating" with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). There is no official notice on the CPSC website yet for the expanded recall, though we suspect there will be soon.

Recalled Anker power bank models.

In the meantime, Anker has confirmed that the following models are potentially affected...
  • Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257
  • Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647
  • Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689
If you own one of the power banks listed above, flip it over and look at the model number. If it matches any of those listed (A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, A1689) then stop using it immediately and proceed with the recall process.

Anker has posted an online recall submission form that will ask you for the affected power bank's serial number, model name, and other details. Note that some characters can look similar, such as the number one (1) and the letter I, and the number 0 (zero) and the letter O, among others. According to Anker, none of the affected models will have the letters O or I in the serial number.

"After receiving confirmation from Anker that your unit qualifies for a replacement or gift card, please dispose of the affected unit at a certified facility that accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. Do not discard this recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, general recycling streams (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery drop-off boxes commonly found at retail or home improvement stores. These drop-off points are not equipped to handle recalled lithium-ion products like power banks," Anker states on its recall page.

If you need help on how to recycle a recalled product with a potentially defective lithium-ion battery, you can visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) page, or go straight to the EPA's Damaged, Defective, Or Recalled Lithium Batteries document (PDF).
Tags:  Recall, anker, power bank
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment