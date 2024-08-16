CATEGORIES
Check Your Coffee Machine, Thousands Recalled For Spewing Burning Hot Water

by Paul LillyFriday, August 16, 2024, 10:05 AM EDT
Coffee splashing out of a blue and white striped mug.
Millions of people start their day with a cup (or two, or three...) of coffee to kick start their morning routine and perk up (or to research semiconductors, interestingly enough). What they don't anticipate, however, is that their coffee machine will suddenly start spraying hot water. Apparently it can happen, and it's the reason behind a recall of around 28,000 affordable coffee machines that were sold last year.

Aldi, a popular supermarket chain, in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), issued the recall for Abiano single-serve coffee makers in various colorways, including gray, blue, pink, and purple. The affected models were sold between July-September 2023 for about $50 in Aldi stores spread across 38 US states and the District of Columbia.

The recall affects UPC codes 4061464174788, 4061464174801, 4061464174849, 4061464174825, 4061464174863, and model numbers 708924 and 708925.

A row of four Ambiano single-serve coffee makers.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee makers. Consumers may return the unit to an ALDI store for a full cash refund of $49.99, plus applicable sales tax. Alternatively, consumers may receive a $75 ALDI electronic gift card when they visit www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker, register the recalled coffee maker, and receive instructions on how to cut the unplugged cord, dispose of the product, and upload photos of the coffee maker showing the model number, registration number, and cut cord," CPSC explains.

The recall notice doesn't go into great detail, but does say the affected units "can expel hot water from the top of the machine, posing a burn hazard." More than just a theoretical risk, CPSC says Aldi has received over two dozen reports of affected coffee makers expelling hot water, three of which resulted in burns.

Incidentally, if you're in the market for a reasonably-priced single-serve coffee maker, you can find the Keurig K-Mini on sale for $59.99 at Amazon (down from $99.99).
