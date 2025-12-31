Score A 32" LG OLED 4K Gaming Monitor For $699 Off Before It Sells Out





Have you been wanting to make the leap to OLED for your gaming setup? Let 2026 be the year that you ditch your old display and start gaming on OLED, which is now more attainable than ever. Driving the point home are some fantastic discounts on LG's UltraGear OLED lineup, including a 32-inch display that is on clearance for $699 off the MSRP.

LG UltraGear 32-Inch OLED Dual-Mode 4K Gaming Monitor Is On Sale For $700.99

32-inch LG UltraGear OLD monitor (32GS95UF-W) that's shown above, which is on clearance for $700.99 at Best Buy (save $699). One of word of warning, though—when you hit the link, pay no attention to the main image that Best Buy shows. For whatever reason, a 33.9-inch display with different specs is the first image in the carousal. We're talking about thethat's shown above, which is on clearance for. One of word of warning, though—when you hit the link, pay no attention to the main image that Best Buy shows. For whatever reason, a 33.9-inch display with different specs is the first image in the carousal.





At this price, though, we'll forgive the oversight. The rest of the images are correct (as far as we can tell). To be clear, this is a 32-inch OLED display with a native 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It's also a dual-mode display, which in this case allows you to crank the refresh rate up to 480Hz at 1080p.





Being an OLED model, you're getting a 0.03ms response time (nearly non-existent). This is also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that's certified as NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible to boot. And on the topic of certifications, it bears VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge as well.





Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two downstream USB 3.0 ports (and one upstream port), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features built-in speakers and DTS Headphone:X support.

Score LG's Curvy UltraGear 34-Inch WQHD OLED Monitor For $649.99









LG's 34-inch UltraGear OLED (34GX900A-B) for $649.99 at Amazon (7% off, save $47) or $699.99 at Best Buy. It's not a huge discount (even though Best Buy shows it as being $500 off the MSRP, which is true), but this is the lowest we've ever seen it. If you're not ready for gaming at 4K and/or want to go even bigger, you can snagforor. It's not a huge discount (even though Best Buy shows it as being $500 off the MSRP, which is true), but this is the lowest we've ever seen it.





This one is sports a curved (800R) panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It's also another FreeSync Premium Pro display with G-SYNC compatibility, and like the UltraGear model above, it bears VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge.





The inputs are similar too (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm, plus a USB-C port), so it's a similar overall set of features minus the dual-mode capability, but in a bigger package with a lower native resolution.





