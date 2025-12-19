HotHardware Staff Picks: Ho-Ho-Hot Tech Gifts Everyone Will Love

When it comes to technology, there's rarely a one-size-fits-all solution. Some people have a penchant for AMD chips, while others prefer Intel. The wider the net, the more diverse the options become, especially as you venture beyond the realm of core processing hardware and into the enormous field of consumer gadgets. So with that in mind, we decided that this year's holiday gift guide should represent personalized selections from each of us here at HotHardware.





The task was simple: each writer was asked to select one or two geek gift ideas that they either love, or would love to have. Some of us have been tinkering with computers and tech for decades, others for shorter periods of time. But one thing we all have in common is a passion for technology. We also have a pulse on what's ho-ho-hot, and what's not. So if you're looking for a gift idea for a tech-loving family member or friend, you've come to the right place!





Some of the recommendations are on sale, but a discounted price wasn't a requirement for this guide. Instead, we're collectively focused on cool gadgets and hardware that are sure to delight fellow tech enthusiasts. That all said, let's get into it!





I play a little bit of guitar. Well, at least I try to on occasion, but I deeply enjoy music, and more importantly great tone. Great tone is what the rock and blues heavyweights dial in on a regular basis – Jimmy Page, John Mayer, Jack White, Chris Stapleton, you get the idea. And no more signature tone has been pushed through an amplifier than the brand name Marshall, which also happens to offer a line of Bluetooth speakers. I have one of these and it cranks. The separation of highs and lows, the reproduction of instruments the way they’re supposed to sound individually. You have to plug it in, but so what. That’s the price you pay for great, natural tone. Fire up the Marshall Acton III at your backyard barbecue or house party and watch the heads turn. Damn, that sounds good, and looks like a guitar amp. What is that? Yeah, you’re welcome! - Dave Altavilla





Ubiquitous connectivity is a gift too often overlooked. Wi-Fi 7 technology has big advantages all its own in terms of device connection capacity, signal reach, and overall throughput. However, ASUS has without question carved itself out a piece of the market with Wi-Fi routers that few manufacturers consistently compete with. This here is the ASUS RT-BE88U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 router. HotHardware’s Managing Editor Marco Chiappetta and I both have it in our home offices and swear by its dependable, high performance, long reach and quality. It’s a no fuss no muss, you need coverage, you got it solution. Plug it in and light up your domicile. - Dave Altavilla

When I’m not head down benchmarking, editing, or writing articles, I like to pretend I’m a decent photographer in my downtime. I’ve been a fan of OM System (formerly Olympus) gear for many years and have amassed quite a collection of camera bodies and lenses, dating back to the older DSLR and point-and-shoot days. OM System’s most recent lens release – the M.Zuiko 50–200mm F2.8 IS PRO – is giving me some serious G.A.S. (that’s Gear Acquisition Syndrome – get your mind out of the gutter).





The M.Zuiko 50–200mm F2.8 IS PRO is unique in a number of ways. It’s the world’s only fully weather-sealed, 100–400mm equivalent super-telephoto zoom, with a constant F2.8 aperture. It’s only 2.37lb and offers sync IS with my current camera body, which means the lens stabilization works in conjunction with the IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) in the camera body for super-stable, gimble-like video and crisp, handheld shots, even when fully zoomed and using longer shutter speeds. The lens has a relatively close (about 30-inch) minimum focus distance too, which makes this bad boy ideal for everything from pseudo-macro photos to wildlife.





The OM System M.Zuiko 50–200mm F2.8 IS PRO costs a pretty penny, though, and I’m not quite sure I’m high-enough on the nice list this year to get one. - Marco Chiappetta





There’s probably questions about the legality of this one, but you can buy it (and many others like it) on Amazon, so some sort of loophole must exist. Disclaimer aside, the R36MAX is a gaming handheld that comes packed with thousands of retro games, from numerous retro game consoles of yesteryear. The device has a Gameboy-like form factor and design, with a 4-inch IPS color display and multiple trigger buttons. The R36MAX is powered by a quad-core Rockchip RK3326 Arm-based processor, paired to 1GB of RAM, and storage comes by way of dual microSD cards.





Sometimes I just want to sit back and enjoy games from a simpler time and the R36MAX is just the right size to do that, whether on the couch or on an airplane. It’s currently on-sale, too. For right around 70 bucks, the R36MAX is cheap enough that you’ll have bail money left over should you get thrown in the clink for owning one (kidding?). - Marco Chiappetta





Paul Lilly If you or your gift recipient is an avid reader, I highly recommend a Kindle. Yes, I know—there's nothing like the feel of leather-bound books in an apartment that smells of rich mahogany, as the great Ron Burgundy can attest. But there's also nothing like loading up a lightweight e-reader with a boatload of books and being able to take them anywhere without the bulk and heft of actual dead tree remnants. I personally own the base Kindle and that's still a fine, affordable choice ( on sale for $89.99, 17% off ). But if I were to buy one today, I'd opt for either the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a few extra bells and whistles, or the Kindle Colorsoft ( $189.99, 24% off ) for its color display. -





As with my Kindle recommendation, I own an older (much older) version of Ninja's blender and use it daily to make smoothies. What's great about this one is that it comes with two 24-ounce to-go cups and a blade attachment that lets you blend fruits and other contents directly into them. This makes cleanup a breeze—I don't have to rinse and scrub the main 72-ounce pitcher every morning. I also like that this is a powerful 1,800-watt model.





The other selling point is the BlendSense technology that senses fresh and frozen contents, and adjusts the blade speed accordingly. I fill mine with a cup of frozen fruit, a cup of almond milk, a dash of honey (to sweeten things up a touch), and a scoop of protein powder (sometimes chocolate, sometimes unflavored). Yum! - Paul Lilly





I own three of these things and he won't shut up about them. [Editor's Note: Seriously, he won't.] The Freestyle Edge RGB is a split ergonomic keyboard with a 20-inch cable connecting the two halves; this design offers superior ergonomics for both typing and gaming. It has 10 macro keys,10 fully programmable layouts, it supports macros, and you can do all of those things without janky Windows-only software by editing text files stored on the keyboard. This model was $279 when it came out; it's down to just $149 now and that's a hell of a deal. - Zak Killian







The LG Ultragear 4K (27G810A-B) is a dual-mode display that supports 180Hz operation at 4K resolution, or for hardcore competitive gaming, you can drop it down to 1080p for a blistering 360Hz refresh. This is an IPS LCD with great response times and support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for buttery-smooth, tear-free gaming. At $299.99, it's an almost unbeatable value for the hardcore gamer that plays a wide variety of genres. - Zak Killian The LG Ultragear 4K (27G810A-B) is a dual-mode display that supports 180Hz operation at 4K resolution, or for hardcore competitive gaming, you can drop it down to 1080p for a blistering 360Hz refresh. This is an IPS LCD with great response times and support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for buttery-smooth, tear-free gaming. At $299.99, it's an almost unbeatable value for the hardcore gamer that plays a wide variety of genres. -





For extra peace of mind and protection from unexpected shutdowns, especially in areas with poor electrical infrastructure, a solid CyberPower UPS is one of my staple tech purchases. 500W should cover most entry and mid-range PCs and monitors just fine, but be sure to consider a higher-wattage alternative if your PC demands it. - Chris Harper





Another favorite tech purchase of mine is actually Gunnar Optiks, especially the Amber Max lenses. While they do give something of a red tint to surroundings, the wider color spectrum remains strikingly vibrant on my LG 27GL850 and these work well for preventing blue light-induced eyestrain. - Chris Harper





An absolute favorite gadget of mine—an instant-read meat thermometer. I've been sure to never go without these since 2020, when I studied the works of J. Kenji Lopez-Alt and other pro cooks to learn the boons of reverse-searing steak. This gizmo also comes in handy when you want to tackle cooking large birds and roasts, not just steaks, and should keep you confident whether you're a beginner home cook or an expert chef in your own right. - Chris Harper





I absolutely LOVE my MacBook Air and feel like it offers the ultimate portable computing experience. It has a gorgeous display, expansive trackpad, and a keyboard that’s a joy to use every day. Now that Apple equips its laptops by default with 16GB of RAM, the MacBook Air is a super-easy recommendation, especially with the current discounted pricing.





Alan Velasco If you want a larger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple's custom M4 silicon inside is on sale too, now priced at $949 (21% off) . -





Tim Sweezy While not on sale currently, one can only expect PC prices will increase in the near future and who knows how long it will be until things return to normal. This Alienware laptop (similar to the config we reviewed ) is outfitted with enough high-end specs to weather the storm, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor (24C, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 RAM, 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a big and bold 18-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 300Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC support. Yeah, you won't be needing to upgrade for quite some time. -





Tim Sweezy As foldable smartphones continue to improve, evolve, and grow in number (even Apple is rumored to be getting in on the action soon), Samsung has led the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold devices and I have been wanting to get my hands on one for a while now. The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 512GB of storage, a 4,400MaH battery, and a large 8-inch screen when unfolded. It is truly a small tablet you can put in your pocket. -