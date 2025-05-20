Corsair Elgato Stream Deck Gets A Bunch Of Upgrades For A Big Market Expansion





Elgato, best known for its Stream Deck products, announced today an ambitious "Stream Deck Everywhere" strategy at Computex, basically signaling a major expansion of the acclaimed Stream Deck ecosystem . Imagine Stream Deck software and modules being utilized outside of the usual product line, such as wall-mounted smart home controls, virtual Stream Deck apps that bring quick commands directly on the desktop, or barebones modules that can be custom-mounted into any project.















Elgato's bold initiative introduces four key innovations designed to bring highly customizable control to a broader range of users and workflows, extending the Stream Deck's influence beyond traditional desktop setups. One of the break-off products introduced at Computex 2025 , the Stream Deck Module is a barebones version of the Stream Deck creatives know and love. This module, available in 6-, 15-, and 32-key models, is specifically designed for hobbyists and manufacturers, enabling them to seamlessly embed Elgato's control tech into their own bespoke projects and products.





Elgato Network Dock mounting options



Next up is the new Network Dock for Stream Deck. This version has wired Ethernet connectivity, supports PoE and non-PoE networks along with on-device IP configuration, allowing users to extend their control surfaces far beyond the confines of their desktop. It's now possible to control your streaming setup from another room, manage complex industrial processes from a central hub, or even orchestrate live events with added mobility and convenience.







Virtual Stream Deck







Stream Deck MK.2 Scissor Key version



Rounding up the quartet is a new scissor-switch key variant of the Stream Deck MK.2. This alternative favors those who prefer a faster and crisper tactile experience compared to the existing membrane design. The keys boast shorter travel and sharper actuation, though no details were provided on travel distances, actuation resistance, etc.





We're honestly excited to see Elgato grow beyond the bounds on a simple creator tool into something that can be tapped into by third-party manufacturers and DIY-ers. The Stream Deck Module in available today for $50 (6-keys), $130 (15-keys), and $200 (32-keys); the Network Dock will go for $80 in August; the Stream Desk MK.2 Scissor Keys will sell for $150 in June.