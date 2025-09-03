CATEGORIES
home News

Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar And Sub 200 Subwoofer Bring Vintage Vibes And Room-Shaking Bass

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:37 AM EDT
hero marshall heston duo
Marshall, a name most synonymous with guitar amps, is (ahem) amplifying its presence in the home theater market with the introduction of two new products: the Marshall Heston 60 compact soundbar and the Heston Sub 200 wireless subwoofer. Following the launch of the larger Heston 120 model earlier this year, this new duo expands Marshall's lineup of TV audio gear, bringing its unmistakable rock 'n' roll aesthetic and signature sound to the masses.

heston 60a

Set to go on sale on September 23, the Heston 60 and Sub 200 are designed to be both powerful audio devices and conversation-starting statement pieces. The products boast the company's iconic guitar amp styling, complete with a woven fret cover, faux-leather finish, and classic golden accents. If anything, the mid-century aesthetics is something fresh in a market dominated by minimalist cuboids.

The soundbar is available in both a classic black and a retro cream finish, allowing it to integrate into various home décors. The Heston 60 also offers dual-mounting options, complete with a clever magnetic logo and control panel that can be repositioned for either TV-stand or wall-mounted setups.

As for sound, the Heston 60 is a 5.1 channel system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats. Inside, seven Class D amplifiers drive a peak power output of 56 watts (compared to 150W on the Heston 120), outputted through two woofers and five full-range drivers. The soundbar also has multiple sound modes (Movie, Music, Night, and Voice) and a room calibration feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect, along with Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1 eARC, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter AUX-in, and an RCA sub out.

heston sub1

Speaking of which, the Heston Sub 200 is the company's wireless subwoofer designed to pair with either the Heston 60 or the larger Heston 120. The sub houses two 5.25-inch woofers and two 120W Class D amplifiers, delivering a peak output of 23 W. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth LE Audio, allowing for flexible placement anywhere in the room. Like most brands do, Marshall promises that the Sub 200 will deliver foundation-shaking bass.

With the Heston 60 priced at $700 and the Heston Sub 200 at $600, Marshall is quite obviously playing in the same territory as the well-loved Sonos Beam 2 (currently $399) and Sub 4 (currently $679).
Tags:  Audio, soundbar, subwoofer, Marshall
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment