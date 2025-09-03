Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar And Sub 200 Subwoofer Bring Vintage Vibes And Room-Shaking Bass





Marshall, a name most synonymous with guitar amps , is (ahem) amplifying its presence in the home theater market with the introduction of two new products: the Marshall Heston 60 compact soundbar and the Heston Sub 200 wireless subwoofer. Following the launch of the larger Heston 120 model earlier this year, this new duo expands Marshall's lineup of TV audio gear, bringing its unmistakable rock 'n' roll aesthetic and signature sound to the masses.









Set to go on sale on September 23, the Heston 60 and Sub 200 are designed to be both powerful audio devices and conversation-starting statement pieces. The products boast the company's iconic guitar amp styling, complete with a woven fret cover, faux-leather finish, and classic golden accents. If anything, the mid-century aesthetics is something fresh in a market dominated by minimalist cuboids.





The soundbar is available in both a classic black and a retro cream finish, allowing it to integrate into various home décors. The Heston 60 also offers dual-mounting options, complete with a clever magnetic logo and control panel that can be repositioned for either TV-stand or wall-mounted setups.

As for sound, the Heston 60 is a 5.1 channel system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats. Inside, seven Class D amplifiers drive a peak power output of 56 watts (compared to 150W on the Heston 120), outputted through two woofers and five full-range drivers. The soundbar also has multiple sound modes (Movie, Music, Night, and Voice) and a room calibration feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect, along with Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1 eARC, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter AUX-in, and an RCA sub out.







