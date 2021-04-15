CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, April 15, 2021, 06:10 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA Grace & GTC, Red Devil Ultimate Radeon, ThinkPad X1 Nano And More!

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, the guys kick around the sights and sounds of NVIDIA GTC 2021 including what NVIDIA's Grace CPU really means for data centers, we'll also be looking at an uber powerful new Radeon RX 6900 XT from PowerColor, Lenovo's sweet and petite ThinkPad X1 Nano, and lots of leaks and rumors from this past week in Tech...


Show Notes:
08:27 - ASUS AGESA 1.2.0.2 Motherboard BIOS Updates Land To Fix Ryzen USB Connectivity Woes
10:30 - AMD Ryzen 5000G Zen 3 Desktop CPUs With Radeon Graphics Launch But OEMs Call First Dibs
11:57 - Leaked AMD Roadmap Forecasts Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ APUs With RDNA 2 GPU And DDR5 Support
14:10 - AMD Roadmap Leak Details Zen 4 Ryzen Raphael CPUs With Navi 2 GPUs
16:42 - Microsoft's Refreshed Surface Laptop 4 Announced Starting At $999 With Ryzen CPUs
29:55 - PowerColor Red Devil Ultimate Radeon RX 6900 XT Review: Speed Demon
41:16 - NVIDIA Grace Next-Gen Arm CPU Delivers 10x Performance Lift For Giant-Scale AI And HPC Workloads
55:59 - NVIDIA DRIVE Atlan Packs Ampere Next GPU, BlueField DPU To Power Next-Gen Autonomous Vehicles
59:08 - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Review: A Petite Premium Powerhouse
Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, podcast, Geeks, Powercolor, webcast, Livestream, red devil, 6900 xt

